Matrixdock Integrates XAUm Gold Token with Binance Wallet to Advance Financial Equality

PRNewswire December 30, 2024

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixdock, Asia’s real-world asset (RWA) tokenization leader, announces the integration of its flagship gold token, XAUm, with Binance Wallet, one of the world’s leading digital asset wallets. This development builds on previous integrations with centralized exchange Web3 wallets like OKX and crypto wallets like MetaMask, reinforcing Matrixdock’s commitment to making gold investments more secure, efficient, and accessible for hundreds of millions of global users.

At the core of this integration is XAUm, a token fully backed by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)- accredited gold bars with a minimum fineness of 99.99%. Each XAUm token represents one troy ounce of gold. These gold reserves are securely stored in Brink’s vaults in Hong Kong and Singapore, offering token holders the option to redeem XAUm for physical gold.

Purpose-built for Web3 compatibility and the multi-chain ecosystem, XAUm seamlessly blends blockchain innovation with user-centric design. Its robust proof-of-reserve transparency, efficient multi-chain reserve management, and enhanced interoperability inspire trust and elevate gold from a static asset to a dynamic, multifunctional financial instrument in the digital economy.

This integration with Binance Wallet builds on previous developments within Binance’s ecosystem, including decentralized exchanges and lending platforms. The goal is to make XAUm a benchmark for modern gold investments, providing an efficient and trusted solution that redefines asset efficiency and financial equality.

Binance Wallet enhances this vision by offering a secure and intuitive entry point to Web3. Users can manage digital assets, perform cross-chain token swaps, and earn yields effortlessly. With a simple setup process via the Binance app, the wallet eliminates the need for seed phrases or private keys, furthermore, it utilizes Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to enhance secure transactions.

Through this integration, individuals worldwide are able to buy, own, and trade gold conveniently with a mobile device. By leveraging Web3 technology and the multi-chain ecosystem, Matrixdock and Binance Wallet set a new standard for modern gold investments, driving financial equality and innovation.

About Matrixdock

Founded in February 2023 by Matrixport, Matrixdock is Asia’s RWA leader that modernizes financial instruments through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions. In 2024, it launched a one-of-a-kind Tokenized Gold token, XAUm, modernizing traditional gold investment into a dynamic, multifunctional digital asset.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/matrixdock-integrates-xaum-gold-token-with-binance-wallet-to-advance-financial-equality-302340121.html

SOURCE Matrixdock

