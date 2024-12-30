Huawei and Moroccan Government Boost National Education Transformation through DigiSchool Project

AGADIR, Morocco, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei has announced the successful completion of the DigiSchool 2024 project in Morocco, highlighting its contribution to ensuring equitable access to digital technology for all students in the Kingdom.

Launched in February 2024 to help prepare new generations for the demands of an increasingly connected world, the DigiSchool project is included in the government’s 2022-2026 education reform roadmap. Its completion marks the successful first phase of a public-private partnership between the Moroccan Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports and Huawei Morocco under Huawei’s global TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative.

“The DigiSchool project emphasizes the importance of strengthening digital skills and consolidating the public-private partnership as a real lever for boosting a resilient digital ecosystem,” said David Li, Managing Director of Huawei Morocco. “With this strategic partnership in place, Huawei is committed to continuing to invest in training and innovation, and to supporting Morocco’s aspirations for quality and inclusive digital education.”

The focus of the project is to develop digital skills and provide training for students and teachers in technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, web and app development. Throughout the year, participants also received hands-on experience of robotics and coding, and the chance to solve tech puzzles and improve digital literacy through interactive games designed to inspire creativity and initiative.

DigiSchool 2024 was structured in four phases. The first phase provided training for 265 secondary school teachers in ICT skills across Morocco’s 12 regions. Phase two focused on providing ongoing support for the trained teachers as they utilized their training in class for 2,650 students. In the third phase, 12 regional hackathons were organized covering Morocco’s 12 regions between May and November, with 714 students tasked with developing ICT solutions to overcome set challenges.

The fourth and final phase in December consisted of technology bootcamps in Fez, Marrakech, and Agadir. Organized with the respective regional academies of education, they brought together 180 students and 60 teachers from 12 regions of Morocco. The bootcamps were designed to hone the ICT skills that students had acquired in class and at the hackathons earlier in the year.

The teams received personalized support to refine their hackathon projects and pitch their solutions to a panel of judges, with outstanding submissions receiving prizes.

DigiSchool 2024 drew to a close with an evaluation tour of the bootcamp in Agadir between December 17 and 19. The high-level delegation included Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports; Ouafae Chakir, Director of the Regional Academy of Education and Training for the Souss-Massa Region; Aida Bougrine, Provincial Director of Agadir Ida-Outanane Province; and Chen Xiaolei, Vice President of Huawei Morocco.

During the tour, students were given the chance to showcase their new skills by presenting the solutions they had developed to the delegation.

The success of the DigiSchool 2024 program supports the Moroccan government’s ongoing commitment to national education digitalization, inclusion, and equity, and its position as a regional example of leveraging technology as a vector for equity and progress,­­ an outcome that Huawei is also committed to.

As well as a range of education initiatives running across the globe under Huawei’s TECH4ALL program with partners such as UNESCO, Close the Gap, and government ministries, Huawei is also implementing DigiSchool projects in Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Chile, and China to connect remote schools to the Internet and boost the digital skills of students and teachers.

