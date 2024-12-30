AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unveiling the Future of High-Speed Rail: CR450 EMU Prototype Debuts at 400 km/h

PRNewswire December 30, 2024

A Breakthrough in Rail Technology, the CR450 EMU Sets New Standards for Speed, Safety, and Comf ort

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The CR450 electric multiple units (EMU) prototype was officially unveiled in Beijing, marking a major milestone for the CR450 Science and Technology Innovation Project. The prototype encompasses two models, the CR450AF and CR450BF, both designed and manufactured respectively by subsidiaries of CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766), Qingdao CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd. and CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. The models are engineered to achieve speed up to 400 km/h (approximately 249 mph), setting new standards in high-speed train technology.

 

Unveiling the Future of High-Speed Rail: CR450 EMU Prototype Debuts at 400 km/h (PRNewsfoto/CRRC Corporation Limited)

 

Unveiling the Future of High-Speed Rail: CR450 EMU Prototype Debuts at 400 km/h (PRNewsfoto/CRRC Corporation Limited)

The CR450 series lead the field with superior performance metrics, including operational speed, energy efficiency, in-cabin noise level, and braking distance. Highlights include:

  1. Increased Speed : With testing speed up to 450 km/h (280 mph) and operational speed of 400 km/h, the CR450 aims to significantly reduce travel time, offering a faster and more efficient travel experience.
  2. Advanced Safety : The trains feature shorter braking distance and enhanced stability, maintaining safety even at increased speeds.
  3. Energy Efficiency : The design reduces overall train resistance by 22% and weight by 10%, contributing to a greener footprint.
  4. Enhanced Comfort : Improvements in the comfort index, a 2-decibel reduction in cabin noise, and a 4% increase in service space ensure a more enjoyable and relaxing journey for passengers.
  5. Intelligent Technology : Comprehensive technological upgrades in areas such as train control and driving, intelligent driver interaction, safety monitoring, and passenger services ensure a smarter, more efficient, and safer travel experience for passengers and operators alike.

The CR450 EMU prototype incorporates breakthrough technologies in safe high-speed operation, reduced drag and consumption, vibration and noise control, comprehensive lightweight construction, and integrated intelligent design. The suite of innovations not only constructs a robust technological framework for 400 km/h electrical multiple units (EMUs) but also fosters comprehensive advancements in theory, technology, equipment, standards, and management practices, propelling forward the global high-speed rail technology landscape.

