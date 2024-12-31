AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

CKGSB Professor Mei Jianping Launches Global Indices Tracking Impressionist, Contemporary, and Chinese Art Markets

PRNewswire January 1, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CKGSB Finance Professor Mei Jianping has announced the launch of two groundbreaking art indices—the MM Global Impressionist Price Index and the MM Global Contemporary Art Price Index—alongside the highly anticipated 2024 MM Chinese Art Index, which offers a comprehensive of price trends, liquidity, and sentiment in China’s art market.

The MM Global Impressionist Price Index and MM Global Contemporary Art Price Index are based on auction data from leading houses, including Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips, across major global markets. These indices highlight significant market trends, such as the steady 2.8% compound annual growth rate of Impressionist art since 2000 and the robust 5.0% annual growth rate of Contemporary art over the same period. However, 2024 saw notable corrections, with Impressionist and Contemporary art indices declining by 3.2% and 19.5%, respectively.

The 2024 MM Chinese Art Index reveals that Chinese art has outperformed global art trends, achieving a remarkable 9.3% compound annual growth rate since 2000, significantly higher than Impressionist and Contemporary art indices. Despite a 12.3% market contraction in 2024 and a 48.4% decline since its 2020 peak, Chinese art remains a compelling investment, supported by its high volatility and potential for recovery.

The MM Chinese Art Index also features sub-indices categorized by medium (ink vs. oil) and era (modern vs. contemporary). Notably, oil paintings and contemporary works have demonstrated superior market performance, with annualized growth rates of 10.8% and 11.5%, respectively. Additionally, the MM Chinese Art Sentiment Index tracks collector enthusiasm, reflecting shifts in market confidence over two decades.

The MM Chinese Art Liquidity Index highlights key artists, such as Zao Wou-Ki and Wu Guanzhong, whose works exhibit exceptional market liquidity. Moreover, a comparative analysis shows that Chinese art has consistently outperformed traditional assets like the S&P 500, underscoring its value as a long-term investment and potential inflation hedge.

View the full report HERE.

About CKGSB Established in Beijing in November 2002, CKGSB is China’s first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion (https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ckgsb-professor-mei-jianping-launches-global-indices-tracking-impressionist-contemporary-and-chinese-art-markets-302340318.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.