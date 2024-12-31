Sinopec Releases First Sustainable Development Report in Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, “Sinopec”) has officially released the first sustainability report, Sustainability Report on Serving the Construction of the Belt and Road – Sinopec in Algeria, on December 27 in Algiers. This is the first sustainability report published by a Chinese company in Algeria, detailing Sinopec’s achievement in fulfilling economic, safety, environmental, and social responsibilities in the region and advancing the vision of New Algeria.

Algeria is the largest country in Africa with the fourth largest economic output. Sinopec adheres to the vision and mission of open cooperation, mutual benefit, and win-win to establish a long-term, sustainable cooperation model that’s benefiting the people with the commitment of achieving unity between oil and gas exploration, environmental protection, and social progress.

Sinopec’s key focus areas in Algeria include oil exploration and development, petroleum engineering, refining and chemical engineering. It has signed a new agreement with Algeria’s national oil and gas company SONATRACH on the Zarzaitine oilfield that further deepens the partnership. Sinopec always holds to the principles of ensuring a high level of engineering quality and providing premium services. The desert water pipeline project, which was constructed to solve the drinking water shortages of 50,000 residents in Tamanrasset, has won the outstanding contribution award of Sino-Algerian cooperation.

Sinopec strictly complies with the relevant safety and environmental protection regulations in Algeria and continuously improves safety management, strengthens environmental control, implements green construction and protects the ecological environment and biodiversity. It has set up an electrical safety committee in the Zarzaitine oilfield that carried out 42 HSE inspections and put in 3.12 million dollars in safety and environmental protection. Sinopec is also supporting various public welfare projects such as voluntary tree planting and waste cleaning in Algeria.

Sinopec prioritizes the development of the local workforce by providing almost 1,000 jobs at the the Zarzaitine oilfield, along with opportunities for career advancement and personal growth. It’s actively giving back to the local communities with concrete actions, including repairing wells in desert hinterland to provide clean water for local residents, hosting diverse culture and sharing events, celebrating cultural festivals, founding the “China Bookshelf” project to enhance cultural exchange, donating medical supplies to local hospitals, providing school supplies to local students and more, which have been widely recognized by local society.

