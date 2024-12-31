Bybit Launchpad Onboards Xterio, Opening up Opportunities in Blockchain Gaming for Users

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the next major Launchpad project, Xterio token (XTER), with 7,500,000 XTER in rewards for early subscribers. Bybit users now have the opportunity to delve into the GameFi economy and earn rewards through two stages: by subscribing to the token on Bybit Launchpad by Jan. 7, and by completing simple tasks to unlock additional prize pools following XTER’s Spot listing on Jan. 8.

Xterio is an AI-powered blockchain gaming platform built on the Layer 2 OP Superchain ecosystem. Xterio’s innovative approach to combining gaming and rewards has attracted high-caliber investors and developers. The project has raised over $80 million in funding and boasts strong backing from Binance Labs, Makers Fund, DST Global, and over 70 partners.

XTER Subscription – How to Participate:

During the subscription period, users have two options to share in the 7,500,000 XTER rewards:

Subscribing to Buy XTER with MNT for a chance to win from the total pool of 3,750,000 XTER (with an individual cap of 7,500 XTER).

for a chance to win from the total pool of 3,750,000 XTER (with an individual cap of 7,500 XTER). Joining the lottery with USDT to win XTER allocation from another 3,750,000 XTER prize pool (with an individual cap of 4 lottery tickets per users).

To participate, eligible users must maintain a daily average balance of 50 MNT or 100 USDT during the Snapshot Period from Jan. 3 to 7, 2025. The required amount must be committed during the Subscription Period from 3:30 AM UTC to 8:50 AM UTC on Jan. 8, and tokens will be allocated by 9:59 AM UTC on the same day.

XTER Spot Listing – More Rewards Head

From Jan. 7 to 22, 2025, Bybit users can also unlock two additional XTER prize pools by completing simple tasks:

Users may register for the XTER Token Splash and complete deposit and trading tasks for a chance to earn from a 300,000 XTER prize pool; and The XTER Puzzle Hunt allows participants to collect puzzle pieces to unlock another 300,000 XTER prize pool.

Xterio on Bybit Web3: A Rising Star in Blockchain Gaming

Xterio also provides a robust and vibrant ecosystem through its strategic partnerships. Recently featured on Bybit Web3’s GameFi SNZ, Xterio ranked 4th among a formidable list of contenders, where its supporters shared a 38,000 XTER prize pool on Bybit.

By subscribing to and trading the native XTER token, Bybit users have the chance to get ahead in the rapidly growing blockchain gaming sector.

“We are excited to bring Xterio to Bybit Launchpad, offering our users a unique opportunity to get in early on the future of blockchain and AI gaming,” said Emily Bao, Head of Web3 and Spot at Bybit.

Bybit Launchpad offers a transparent platform allowing users to participate in high-potential blockchain projects at attractive prices in the early stages. Curated by blockchain experts, Launchpad projects often gain strong community support before landing on Bybit Spot, where users benefit from the platform’s robust infrastructure, safe trading environment, and deep liquidity.

For a detailed timeline on Bybit Launchpad and Bybit Spot, (terms and conditions apply), users may find out more from the announcement – Xterio (XTER) on Bybit Launchpad 3.0: Now Live, and visit Bybit Launchpad.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-launchpad-onboards-xterio-opening-up-opportunities-in-blockchain-gaming-for-users-302340612.html

SOURCE Bybit