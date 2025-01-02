Leading the Way: LiuGong’s Global Sustainability Milestones in 2024 and Beyond

LIUZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From pioneering practices to impactful collaborations, LiuGong (000528.SZ) has consistently demonstrated its dedication to a sustainable future. Recently, LiuGong celebrated the first anniversary of the Green Alliance, marking a year of significant sustainability efforts and reaffirming its commitment to ongoing sustainable development.

Advancing Sustainability with Green Alliance

At the end of 2023, LiuGong made a significant move towards sustainability by forming the Green Alliance in collaboration with its key clients, distributors, and several non-profit organizations. This initiative aims to allocate a portion of the annual sales revenue from LiuGong’s electric products to philanthropic projects in Africa, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility.

In May 2024 , the Green Alliance reached a milestone with the launch of a water well charity project in South Africa. This project introduced Africa’s first electric earth-moving machinery. By August, LiuGong completed the first phase of the project in Mabeskraal, South Africa. A 150-meter-deep well equipped with a solar-powered pump now provides clean water to over 25,000 households.

Beyond the Green Alliance, LiuGong’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its efforts in other aspects.

Pioneering Green Intelligent Manufacturing with Electrification Initiative

LiuGong has advanced the research and development of electric equipment technology and product electrification. A dedicated research institute provides technical support and promotes the industrialization of components, building an industrial ecosystem. So far, LiuGong’s electric product line encompasses 11 categories with diverse power options, fostering a green ecosystem. With over 6,500 units sold worldwide, it reduced carbon emissions by 330,000 tons, equivalent to planting over 18 million trees. Throughout 2023, LiuGong has championed global electrification, with over 10% of its monthly international sales being electric products, significantly cutting the carbon footprint and inspiring investment in a sustainable future.

The company is also accelerating the independent development of key components, with the first phase of a battery pack factory completed and various energy replenishment facilities launched. Significant achievements in intelligent technology include the deployment of autonomous loaders and rollers in mines and highways, achieving precise scheduling and management, effectively reducing costs, and increasing efficiency.

Enhancing Environmental Management with Proactive Actions

LiuGong aims for zero pollution and maximum resource recycling. In 2023, the company invested 41.61 million yuan in managing the product lifecycle, focusing on energy conservation and emission reduction. Wastewater and exhaust emissions met compliance standards, and hazardous waste was effectively managed, with no pollution incidents reported.

Throughout the year, 27 projects targeted VOCs, welding fumes, and more, reducing emissions and pollution. Energy use was optimized through policy and photovoltaic initiatives, with local solar power expected to generate 52 million kWh annually, cutting emissions. Employee training and green culture advocacy further support an environmentally friendly LiuGong.

Building A Green Supply Chain with Strategic Collaborations

LiuGong aims to create an efficient system through various initiatives. Green procurement is a key focus, integrating eco-friendly practices from demand analysis to product acceptance, such as prioritizing energy-efficient products and services, replacing wooden and cardboard packaging with reusable tools, and more.

Supplier management is robust, with audits and evaluations of financial, capacity, quality, and ESG aspects, fostering long-term cooperation. Digitalization via the SRM platform saves 4.3 tons of paper annually. A collaborative cloud platform facilitates real-time interaction with over 1,500 suppliers, boosting the efficiency of the industrial chain and advancing LiuGong’s supply chain.

In the coming year, LiuGong is poised to maintain its ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into its business practices. Meanwhile, the Green Alliance will advance its mission by constructing a second water well in the Gambia, reinforcing its dedication to global sustainability.

LiuGong Global Brand and Marketing, overseas.marketing@liugong.com; Tiffany, zhangtianyi@liugong.com

SOURCE LiuGong