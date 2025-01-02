JXICC: New Aspirations Cross Oceans-New Zealand Volunteers in China

NANCHANG, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In today’s increasingly interconnected world, the interactions, exchanges, and integration of different cultures are creating vibrant humanistic bonds. The Jiangxi International Communication Center has produced a news documentary titled “New Aspirations Cross Oceans”, which focuses on three volunteers participating in the Exchange Program of receiving youth volunteers from Eastern Bay of Plenty of New Zealand. They are from the international volunteer team to serve in Jiangxi for over three months while covering multiple cities. The experiences they had while working and living in Jiangxi highlight the cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand. Both countries value and appreciate their own beauty as well as that of each other. These experiences serve as vivid examples of the deep connections and shared emotions between the people of China and New Zealand.

Bridging Friendship Through Wushu

Rangiatea Buchanan, a New Zealand native with a deep passion for Wushu, has formed an inseparable bond with China. During her volunteer service in Jiangxi, she sought guidance on Wushu techniques and built strong friendships with the locals, using the principles of Wushu as a bridge. Her story exemplifies how cultural exchange can foster closeness, demonstrating that people grow closer through mutual respect and understanding.

https://youtu.be/y6SP6SQtewM

Together

Manaia Sorensen, a Māori dance performer, arrived in Jiangxi filled with curiosity for Chinese culture. During her three-month volunteering, she not only taught Māori dance and shared aspects of New Zealand’s culture but also actively learned about Chinese culture, facilitating a two-way cultural exchange. Her journey vividly illustrates the enlightening impact of cultural exchange, highlighting the mutual learning and flourishing of diverse cultures.

https://youtu.be/beaxpA8EbuM

I’m Here in Your City

From the students at Nanchang Foreign Language School traveling to New Zealand, to the young volunteers from the Eastern Bay of Plenty in New Zealand volunteering in Jiangxi, this series of youth exchange programs has provided a platform for young people of both countries to broaden their horizons and deepen their friendships. More importantly, it has planted seeds of integration in their hearts. The meeting of Xu Chang and Steevie Hunia symbolizes the aspiration for integration, reflecting a bright future that the people of both countries can create together through mutual learning and understanding.

https://youtu.be/sAc9vH0R8jU

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/jxicc-new-aspirations-cross-oceans-new-zealand-volunteers-in-china-302341184.html

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)