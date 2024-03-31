AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DXC Technology Names Brad Novak as Chief Information Officer

PRNewswire January 3, 2025

Veteran Technology Executive Joins DXC’s Leadership Team

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Brad Novak as Chief Information Officer. Novak joins DXC’s leadership team, with a strong focus on leveraging AI throughout DXC operations. He will report to DXC’s Chief Administrative Officer, James Walker.

Brad Novak, Chief Information Officer, DXC Technology

In this role, Novak will strategically embed AI across the infrastructure. He will also lead the team to integrate, standardize and consolidate various platforms, tools, and processes to enhance workforce productivity and operational efficiency. 

Novak is a senior technologist and brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, spanning application development, infrastructure and service management. He has worked at several global financial services firms, most recently Barclays, where he was the CTO for the Corporate and Investment Bank, leading technology architecture and strategy. Novak has also worked in Private Equity and Venture Capital, assessing investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies on their technology strategies.   

For more information DXC’s leadership team, visit here.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

CONTACT: Mihir Bellamkonda, Media Relations, mihir.bellamkonda@dxc.com; Roger Sachs, Investor Relations, roger.sachs@dxc.com

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

