DataLend: 2024 Securities Lending Revenue Down 10% YoY to $9.64 Billion

PRNewswire January 3, 2025

Lending revenue dips against backdrop of record-high indices

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global securities finance industry generated $9.64 billion in revenue for lenders in 2024, according to DataLend, the market data service of fintech EquiLend. The figure represents a 10.3% decrease from the $10.74 billion generated in 2023.

EquiLend logo

Global broker-to-broker activity, where broker-dealers lend and borrow securities from each other, totaled an additional $2.57 billion in revenue for 2024, a 9.9% decrease from 2023.

Equity lending revenues fell 13% globally, with North America revenue declining 15% and EMEA revenue dropping 24%. In North America, the cause for the revenue decline was a 19% decrease in average fees, while in EMEA, fees and balances decreased 16% and 11%, respectively. Equity lending revenues in APAC were largely flat year-over-year.

Global sovereign debt revenue increased by 8% over 2023, with U.S. treasuries making up the lion’s share of the gains. Treasuries were up 16% year-over-year, driven by a 14% growth in balances.

In corporate debt lending, global revenue declined by 21% as a regression from a record 2023 continued. Fees were the main culprit, with a steep 29% decrease driving the year-over-year decline in revenue.

The top five earning securities in 2024 were Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI US), Lucid Group (LCID US), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND US), Tempus AI Inc. (TEM US) and Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT US). The five securities in total generated $644 million for lenders over the course of 2024, a significant dip from the $1.11 billion generated by 2023’s top five earners.

Bloomberg Terminal users can subscribe to EquiLend’s exclusive Orbisa securities lending data by entering terminal shortcut APPS ORBISA <GO> or clicking the following link: https://blinks.bloomberg.com/screens/apps%20orbisa.

About DataLend
DataLend, the market data service within EquiLend’s Data & Analytics Solutions group, tracks daily market movements across more than 200,000 securities, covering $35 trillion in lendable assets and $2.6 trillion in on-loan assets for the securities finance market. www.datalend.com 

About EquiLend
EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. EquiLend has offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific and is regulated in jurisdictions around the globe. www.equilend.com

 

SOURCE EquiLend

