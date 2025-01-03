AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GIGABYTE Unveils Two Groundbreaking QD-OLED Monitors at CES 2025: Setting New Standards in Speed and Clarity

PRNewswire January 3, 2025

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, announced two innovative QD-OLED monitors, marking a new era in display technology. The AORUS FO27Q5P sets a new benchmark with its remarkable 500Hz refresh rate, the fastest in the QD-OLED segment, alongside DP2.1 UHBR20 bandwidth support. Meanwhile, the GIGABYTE MO27U2 redefines clarity and precision as the unprecedented 27-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-detailed 166 PPI resolution. Both monitors are equipped with GIGABYTE’s exclusive OLED Care technology and enhanced Tactical Features, ensuring gamers a superior experience in speed, clarity, and reliability.

The AORUS FO27Q5P revolutionizes competitive gaming with its industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate, providing unprecedented motion clarity and image sharpness. It surpasses the VESA ClearMR (CMR 13000) threshold and is poised to achieve the upcoming ClearMR 21000 standard, showcasing its forward-thinking design. This innovation has earned GIGABYTE an invitation from VESA to advocate for ClearMR 21000, further solidifying its leadership in display technology. Meanwhile, set to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, it delivers precise shadow details and rich, deep blacks. With DP2.1 UHBR20 delivering a massive 80 Gbps bandwidth—2.5 times higher than DP 1.4—the FO27Q5P ensures seamless compatibility with next-gen GPUs, ready for 500Hz gaming. Tailored for esports professionals and FPS enthusiasts, this monitor is a game-changer in both performance and visual fidelity.

The GIGABYTE MO27U2, featuring 4K resolution and 240Hz in 27-inch, redefines the 27-inch form factor. Its high 166 PPI ensures clearer visuals, complemented by delta E≤2 color accuracy and Pantone Validated® certification, making it ideal for advanced hybrid gamers. Whether engaging in AAA gaming, streaming, working, or light creative tasks, this monitor meets every need with unparalleled performance.

Both models feature GIGABYTE OLED Care, an AI-based panel protection system designed to prevent burn-in and extend display longevity, ensuring a consistent, and vibrant viewing experience. The upgraded Tactical Features further enhance gameplay, with Tactical Switch 2.0 introducing the ability to switch resolutions and adjust to a 4:3 screen ratio for optimized display settings. Night Vision spans the entire screen, assisting FPS players to spot enemies in dimly lit areas more effectively. Meanwhile, Black Equalizer 2.0 continues to provide gamers with enhanced visibility and enriched gameplay precision. Stay tuned with more groundbreaking products updates on GIGABYTE’s official website:  https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_CES_2025 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-two-groundbreaking-qd-oled-monitors-at-ces-2025-setting-new-standards-in-speed-and-clarity-302341805.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

