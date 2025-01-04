AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REALTY ONE GROUP LAUNCHES INTO THE CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES OF BONAIRE AND CURACAO

PRNewswire January 4, 2025

The Two Island Countries are Numbers 23 and 24 to Join the UNBrokerage

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is adding two Caribbean Island countries, Bonaire and Curacao, to its global network that now spans across the U.S. and 24 countries.

Realty ONE Group's logo

Greg Bardell, who has been with Realty ONE Group for a decade and is the Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic states, holds the Master Franchise for the Caribbean and is excited about opening new locations in the two Dutch islands.

Greg has been a true brand ambassador since minute ONE and his leadership continues to help fuel our international growth, said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “He shares our vision of strategic and purposeful expansion and he has a true passion for helping real estate professionals achieve greater success faster.”

Bardell has been in real estate since 1990 and was REALTOR(R) of the Year for the Lancaster County Association of REALTORS(R) in 2022, the same year he served as the President of the Association. Beyond his Regional Director responsibilities, Bardell still owns and operates Realty ONE Group Unlimited in Lancaster, PA.

Opening offices in Curacao and Bonaire completed the development of the Dutch ABC islands, a popular destination, especially for Americans,” said Bardell, noting that they have an office already open in Aruba. “We’ll be working strategically to open locations by next summer and can’t wait for clients and real estate agents to experience Realty ONE Group.”

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 24 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International
Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 24 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

