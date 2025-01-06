AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectricity Unveils S1-A Accessory Device for Plug-n-Play Spectral Imaging on Mobile Platforms

PRNewswire January 6, 2025

The S1-A Accessory Device will be revealed together with Spectricity’s latest Skin Analysis demonstration at CES 2025, Westgate Hotel, Suite #12-121.

MECHELEN, Belgium, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spectricity, a leading provider of multispectral imaging solutions for mobile devices, today announced the launch of its S1-A Accessory Device at CES 2025.

The S1-A Accessory Device, equipped with a 15-channel multispectral imaging sensor, brings the power of spectral imaging to mobile platforms. This enables the development of innovative applications across diverse sectors, including Color Matching & Correction, Personalized Skincare, Food & Agriculture, and Material Identification.

Key Features of S1-A Accessory Device:

  • High-Performance Sensor: Incorporates Spectricity’s S1 VIS multispectral image sensor built with on-chip pixelated spectral filters, capturing 15-channel snapshot spectral images at a high framerate without scanning requirements.
  • Efficient Processing: Optimized spectral image processing pipeline ensures low latency and extended battery life.
  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Seamlessly integrates with mobile devices for easy point-and-shoot spectral imaging. Connects to any Android-based host via a simple USB interface (iOS integration coming soon).
  • Compact and Portable: Designed for convenient on-the-go use.
  • User-Friendly App: Intuitive interface and efficient data collection support essential features including preview mode, basic camera controls, and one-click frame capture.
  • Simultaneous RGB & MSI Imaging: Integrates capturing of both high-resolution RGB via host and high-spectral MSI images from S1-A for comprehensive data analysis.

“The S1-A Accessory Device empowers developers to create a new generation of mobile applications leveraging spectral imaging,” said Henrik Andersen, CMO Spectricity. “We are excited to showcase this innovative solution at CES 2025 and unlock the full potential of multispectral imaging on mobile platforms.”

Live Demonstration at CES 2025

At CES 2025 exhibitor suite, Spectricity will showcase its latest skin analysis demonstration with S1-A Accessory Device attached to a standard commercial tablet. Users will receive AI-analyzed skin care recommendations based on skin tone and biomarker detection by taking photos with the embedded multispectral imager in S1-A.

Contact info@spectricity.com for more information about S1-A and schedule a meeting at CES 2025.

  • Date: 7-10 January, 2025
  • Venue: Westgate Hotel, Suite #12-121

About Spectricity
Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from Imec and headquartered in Belgium, Spectricity is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the development and manufacturing of spectral sensing solutions. Spectricity is a leading supplier in multi-spectral imaging sensors and camera modules with a focus on small form factor and mobile device integration.

SOURCE Spectricity

