AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Brewing Connections and Spotlighting Café Culture: MIFB 2025 Hosts MNCC in Collaboration with MSCA

PRNewswire January 6, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) proudly announces its partnership with the Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to host the Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC) from 2025 to 2027. This collaboration highlights MIFB’s commitment to fostering the country’s café culture while introducing the Malaysia Café Expo, a dedicated platform for coffee and tea innovations.

Aligned with the theme Future-Ready F&B: Serving the Evolution of Trends, MIFB 2025 focuses on specialty coffee, Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and Ready-To-Cook (RTC) products, and digital advancements in the F&B industry. Scheduled for 30 July–1 August 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the event will feature local and international exhibitors, alongside the semi-finals and finals of the MNCC. This prestigious competition celebrates Malaysia’s specialty coffee talent, bringing baristas, brewers, and coffee tasters to the forefront.

Kelvin Ngow, President of MSCA, remarked, “Our café culture has undergone a robust evolution, driven by a new generation of coffee enthusiasts. Through the MNCC and our partnership with MIFB, we aim to elevate local talent and showcase Malaysia as a global coffee player.

The café sector’s growth reflects Malaysia’s ability to blend global trends with local flavours. Brands like Boncafe and Da Di Coffee exemplify this harmony, combining specialty coffee with the traditional kopi culture. The Malaysia Café Expo, co-located with MIFB 2025 and MyFoodTech 2025, aims to amplify these efforts, offering a platform for exhibitors in coffee, tea, and related industries.

Paul Lee, Chief Executive, Markets, Constellar, added, “Our partnership with MSCA strengthens MIFB’s role in connecting businesses, communities, and cultures. Hosting MNCC underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and resilience in the F&B sector while promoting Malaysia’s vibrant café scene.

MIFB 2025 positions itself as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and growth across Malaysia’s F&B and café industries, reinforcing the nation’s leadership in the regional food and beverage landscape.

Read the full press release here. For more information on MIFB 2025 or to register as an exhibitor, please visit https://mifb.com.my.

About MIFB

Organised by Constellar, MIFB is Malaysia’s premier food and beverage trade event, connecting local and international players across the supply chain to explore solutions and drive industry growth.

About Constellar

Constellar, Asia’s premier MICE partner, curates events and connects global networks for sustainable growth, managing Singapore EXPO and fostering innovation across key industries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brewing-connections-and-spotlighting-cafe-culture-mifb-2025-hosts-mncc-in-collaboration-with-msca-302340154.html

SOURCE Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.