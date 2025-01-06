AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Geely Auto sales exceeded 2.17 million units, international market growth exceeds 53%

PRNewswire January 6, 2025

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Geely Auto announced its breakthrough 2024 annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge compared to last year’s performance.

Geely Auto hit 2.17 million units in 2024

In 2024, Geely Auto significantly expanded its global footprint to 80+ countries and regions, entering 10+ new markets while solidifying its presence in existing markets like Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. This strategic expansion was further amplified by the successful introduction of 16 models across 40+ countries and regions, demonstrating Geely’s commitment to providing high-value vehicles and exceptional customer experiences to a diverse global audience.

Strengthening Localized Presence and Network

Geely Auto’s global sales and service network expanded significantly, reaching approximately 900 locations – a 69% increase from the end of 2023. The company also amplified its regional operations by building 2 factories in Asia and Africa, and establishing 4 new subsidiaries in Indonesia, Australia, Philippines and Chile to enhance local market access. To optimize supply chain, a state-of-the-art global parts network was established, supported by a central hub and 5 strategic overseas facilities.

Flagship Models Driving Growth

The Coolray hit 1 million units with a presence in 51 countries. It cemented Top 3 position in its segment among Chinese brands across 6 major markets. The Monjaro exports surged 150% year-over-year, showcasing strong demand for its luxurious design and powerful performance. The Emgrand reassured its market dominance, ranking as top 3 A-sedan among in 9 key markets. The Geely EX5 garnered global attention through its appearances at international stage, such as Automechanika Frankfurt, the Thailand Auto Expo, and the Hong Kong IMXPO.

Building Inclusive User Experience

2024 witnessed the number of Geely user surpassing 16 million, and how it prioritized product innovation, operational excellence, and brand building. To offer tailored solutions across markets, Geely continues its ‘multi-energy’ strategy encompassing ICE, hybrid, electric, and methanol.

Driving Positive Change Through ESG Leadership

Geely Auto keeps demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility. From charity initiatives in Europe, welfare projects in Latin America, to vehicle recycling program in Africa, these efforts showcase its dedication to making a positive impact worldwide.

In 2025, Geely Auto will leap forward boldly toward its global selling target of 2.71 million units while evolving the full scale of operating system, business capability, product strategy, and refined aftersales.

SOURCE Geely Auto

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.