AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Zoomlion Accelerates Global Expansion with Localized Innovations in Saudi Arabia

PRNewswire January 6, 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”, 1157.HK) successfully hosted a key account networking and technology launch event on December 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, unveiling 24 localized innovative products and several intelligent construction solutions. The event showcased Zoomlion’s commitment to advancing its globalization strategy and strengthening partnerships in the Saudi market.

The event featured the launch of 24 products across seven major construction equipment categories, including mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete, earthmoving, aerial work platforms, industrial vehicles and more. Alongside these innovations, the company introduced three intelligent solutions tailored for mining, nuclear plants, and infrastructure projects, as well as five core intelligent systems.

At the event, Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, engaged with clients on product quality, service efficiency, and spare parts support. He also visited local construction project sites, connecting closely with local clients. His visit reinforced the company’s dedication to deepening collaboration and meeting the evolving needs of the Saudi market.

Zoomlion has designed its products with precise adaptability according to the environment and working conditions to meet local needs. The fully tested and verified products also take the Saudi drivers’ control routine habits into consideration to elevate the operating experience.

Clients expressed their confidence in Zoomlion’s capabilities, with Shawaf, Vice President of SHAWAF Company, highlighting their decade-long partnership as a testament to the mutual trust and success shared by both parties. He stated that the event was a great opportunity to connect with more industry peers and he hopes SHAWAF and Zoomlion can further strengthen their cooperation and achieve win-win success.

Zoomlion has been a key player in the Saudi market since entering the region in 2006. In 2021, the company established a local subsidiary and developed a comprehensive service network comprising 16 branches under its “1+11+4” structure. This framework enables full-coverage services, timely technical support, and efficient spare parts supply, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the region. Over the years, Zoomlion’s strategic presence has contributed to its sustained growth and strengthened its relationships with clients.

The Saudi market serves as a pivotal region for Zoomlion’s global strategy and a critical platform for advancing localized technology and achieving mutual growth. Through continued innovation in products and services, Zoomlion aims to deliver superior experiences to customers in Saudi Arabia and neighboring regions, reinforcing its competitive edge.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.