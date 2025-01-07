AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huion Unveils Mid-to-High-End 2.5K Pen Display Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) at CES 2025

PRNewswire January 7, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Huion, a leading brand in digital drawing technology, is debuting the Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) at CES 2025. This continues Huion’s tradition of showcasing new products at CES. Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is now available on Huion’s website.

Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) builds on its predecessor with significant upgrades while maintaining the same price of $499. It is part of the Kamvas Gen 3 family, which also includes the earlier released Kamvas Pro 19, Kamvas Pro 27, and Kamvas 13 (Gen 3).

Kamvas Pro 19 and Kamvas Pro 27 are designed for high-end workflows and professional artists, Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) is designed for entry-level users, while Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is aimed at intermediate artists who want to take their skills to the next level. This drawing display combines a higher resolution, precise pen experience, and superior color performance.

What are the upgrades?

Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) features the iconic PenTech 4.0 technology from the Kamvas Gen 3 family. The included PW600L digital pen can accurately track every tilt and movement, ensuring the cursor follows the pen tip precisely with no offset and parallax. This also results in a smooth and efficient drawing experience. Additionally, the pen has a 0.35mm retraction distance, reducing wobble and ensuring stable drawing performance.

Although Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) belongs to the Kamvas series, it features the Kamvas Pro series’s display performance with a 2.5K QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. This ensures every detail of your artwork is sharp and clear, further enhancing the drawing experience. It also uses Canvas Glass to reduce graininess on solid backgrounds and enhance the overall visual experience.

For those who have a high demand for accurate color reproduction, Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) offers multiple color gamut modes, allowing users to switch according to their needs. With ΔE<1.5 color accuracy and a factory calibration report, it ensures true-to-life and vibrant color reproduction.

It’s equipped with 6 programmable buttons and 2 dial controllers, which is handy and gives artists quick access to shortcuts like canvas zooming and brush size adjustments. These controls enhance workflow efficiency and are designed to meet the needs of professional artists.

Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is a promising option, combining professional-grade functionality with an accessible price point. For more information, visit Huion’s official website.

SOURCE Huion

