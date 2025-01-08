AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Revolution of Travel Technology Defined at FITUR 2025

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

Organized by IFEMA MADRID, the International Tourism Trade Fair brings together over 100 pioneering companies in booking management technology from around the world, from January 22 to 26.

MADRID, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a world of constant transformation, the travel industry has embraced technology as its greatest ally. Booking management, a critical component of customer experience, is one area undergoing significant revolution. Driven by technological innovation, current trends not only optimize operational efficiency but also reshape how people plan their journeys.

FITUR/IFEMA MADRID

Amid this digital transformation, FITUR 2025, organized by IFEMA MADRID, will host the sector’s most pioneering companies under the TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY banner from January 22 to 26. This event will unveil key technological trends that are redefining how travelers search, decide, book, and review their experiences. Following a record 23% growth in 2024, Travel Technology 2025 is expanding by nearly 10%, surpassing 100 exhibiting companies.

Located in Hall 8, companies from countries including Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, the US, Brazil, Singapore, and Morocco, among others, will present cutting-edge solutions to the global tourism market. These include software solutions, online booking platforms, blockchain technology for secure and transparent management, price managers, innovative payment systems, virtual and augmented reality to inspire travel decisions, and AI-powered voice assistants for personalized service. These technologies help tourism businesses achieve their goals, enhance efficiency by automating and centralizing operations and administrative tasks, and save time and costs.

The convergence of these technologies´ points to a future where booking management will become increasingly connected and integrated. All this and more will be unveiled in the Travel Technology area, the epicenter of a vital travel sector segment undergoing rapid transformation. The travel technology industry is not only adapting to the expectations of modern travelers but is also leading the way toward a more efficient, personalized, and sustainable travel experience.

From January 22 to 26, 2025, in Hall 8 at IFEMA MADRID, FITUR Travel Technology will showcase the most cutting-edge solutions for booking management. Discover the latest developments in technology specifically designed to meet the needs of the tourism industry on: Fitur 2025 | International Tourism Fair

 

 

FITUR Logo

 

SOURCE FITUR/IFEMA MADRID

