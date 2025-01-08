AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris Baguette Signed Official Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

Accelerates the European & Global Market Expansion with Sports Marketing Strategy

  • Premier League football club featuring Son Heung-min and upcoming player Yang Min-hyeok
  • Aims to increase global awareness, specifically in the UK and Europe, and enhance customer communication
  • Campaigns include selling coffee at the home stadium, launching related products and merchandise
  • “Bringing together sports and bakery delivering new value and pleasure”

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SPC Group’s Paris Baguette has concluded an official partnership with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur to develop its global sports marketing strategy.

Paris Baguette x Tottenham Hotspur FC

Founded in 1882, Tottenham Hotspur is a prestigious football club based in London supported by a strong fan base in the UK and globally. S. Korea national team captain Son Heung-min, who is the captain of Tottenham Hotspur as well, along with newcomers like Yang Min-hyuk and other world-class players such as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray, are all performance prominently.

Paris Baguette expects to boost brand recognition in global markets including the U.K. and bolster communication with customers both domestically and internationally by virtue of this partnership.

Currently, Paris Baguette runs over 600 stores in 14 countries, encompassing Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Recently, the brand opened its first European franchise in the Canary Wharf area known as a thriving urban hub of London.

Through this partnership, Paris Baguette obtains access to the team, players, and stadium as resources for the variety of marketing activities domestically and internationally. The company plans to sell Paris Baguette Coffee at the Tottenham Hotspur home stadium and create media advertising content featuring key players, which will be shared on social media and in global stores as well. Paris Baguette also intends to launch a variety of new products and merchandise featuring the team and players, such as breads, cakes, and desserts, along with customer events offering opportunities to win match tickets.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted to partner with an exciting, up-and-coming brand in Paris Baguette, further adding to our diverse range of food and beverage options on matchdays, whilst engaging our fanbase in Asia through exciting and engaging content.”

Paris Baguette x Tottenham Hotspur FC

Paris Baguette CEO Hur Jin-soo stated, “I believe that partnering with the world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur offers a great opportunity to showcase Paris Baguette’s exceptional taste and quality to customers in Korea, the UK, also worldwide. Through this partnership with sports and bakery, we will strive to deliver new value and enjoyment to our global customers and fans.”

 

SOURCE Paris Baguette

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

