GSCF Acquires IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

Extends Connected Capital Ecosystem of Corporates and Bank Partners
for Coverage Across the EU

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the acquisition of IBM Deutschland Kreditbank GmbH to enhance its Connected Capital capabilities under the new brand GSCF Working Capital Bank GmbH.

GSCF Launches Working Capital as a Service Integrates Platform and Funding Capabilities to Create the First Connected Capital Ecosystem

This strategic move strengthens GSCF’s position as a global leader in working capital optimization and empowers the Company to deliver additional value to its clients and funding partners. GSCF Working Capital Bank is licensed by the European Central Bank to provide flexible capital solutions throughout the EU, supported through GSCF’s best-in-class servicing platform.

By operating with a banking license, GSCF can unlock additional partnership opportunities for banks and asset managers and provide enhanced services to corporate customers with specific needs requiring access to alternative capital.

Benefits to Banks & Asset Managers:

  • Broadened Market Reach: Enhanced capability to fund working capital solutions across the EU by leveraging GSCF’s banking license and managed services.
  • Strengthened Partnerships: Increased potential to collaborate with corporate clients and other financial institutions to address liquidity needs.
  • Enhanced Product Offerings: Flexibility to offer a wider range of working capital products and services.
  • New Revenue Opportunities: Potential to tap additional revenue streams by offering innovative financing solutions.

Benefits to Corporates:

  • Expanded Regional Footprint: Support for seamless cross-border transactions in the EU without the complexity of accessing or managing a banking license.
  • Flexible Access to Capital: Ability to leverage GSCF’s unique operating capabilities which combine the speed and agility of alternative capital with the proven regulatory and support functions of a bank.
  • Tailored Solutions: Access to customized working capital solutions geared to meeting specific business needs in the EU.
  • Streamlined Operations: Automation and full transparency into working capital processes, resulting in added operational efficiency, increased liquidity, and improved cash flow.

“By completing this strategic acquisition, we have further positioned GSCF to redefine the future of working capital. With GSCF Working Capital Bank, we will offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of Connected Capital solutions to support a financial ecosystem that more seamlessly integrates alternative capital and bank financing,” said Doug Morgan, GSCF’s Chief Executive Officer.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company empowers corporates and their financial institution partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. GSCF’s innovative Working Capital-as-a-Service offering combines the power of an end-to-end technology platform with expert managed services and alternative capital solutions. GSCF’s team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries, offering a truly global and comprehensive Connected Capital solution to working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Contact Information: 

GSCF
Natalie Silverman
Chief Marketing Officer
Natalie.Silverman@gscf.com
(609) 577-5083

SOURCE GSCF

