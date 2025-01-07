TONCASH Secures Strategic Investment from TON Ventures to Scale Crypto Cashback Platform

The investment will enable TONCASH to accelerate the onboarding of millions of users to its innovative crypto cashback platform and build the Web3 standard for best-price shopping.

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TONCASH, the Telegram-native crypto cashback and rewards platform, has received a strategic investment from TON Ventures, the flagship venture fund of The Open Network (TON). The strategic investment will accelerate TONCASH’s mission to onboard millions of users and become the Web3 standard for best-price shopping and on-chain rewards.

Ben Usinger, CEO and Co-Founder of TONCASH, commented: “This investment deepens our collaboration with Telegram and The Open Network, empowering us to deliver the best online shopping and rewards experience for the Web3 audience. With TON Ventures’ strategic support, we’re driving the adoption of on-chain payments, engaging millions of users through innovative cashback mechanics and redefining how brands connect with customers in the Web3 space.”

Since launching its Telegram Mini App in November 2024, TONCASH has gained over 200,000 users and a large following on social media, underscoring its product-market fit and rapid growth potential.

TONCASH users enjoy deals from over 200 top brands, including Apple, Adidas, Binance, or Trip.com, offering up to 80% cashback — redeemable in Bitcoin, USDT, or TON tokens. Beyond cashback, the mini app provides perks such as airdrops and engagement rewards, all while operating seamlessly on any phone with Telegram installed.

With TON Ventures’ backing, TONCASH now pursues an aggressive expansion across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, reaching Telegram’s 950-million-user base and connecting global brands to Web3 users through crypto cashback and rewards.

