Bamboo Rose Acquires Verteego to Launch Retail’s First AI-Fueled Decision Intelligence Platform

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bamboo Rose , a leading provider of retail management solutions for blue-chip customers around the world, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Verteego, a proven automation platform focused on supply chain decision intelligence powered by AI. This acquisition marks a transformative step in Bamboo Rose’s mission to empower retailers with the tools they need to automate complex decision-making and unlock the full potential of their data.

Elevating Retail Decision-Making with Faster, Smarter, and More Actionable AI-Driven Insights

Gartner’s Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms* (July 18, 2024) advises the industry to, “Bring decision making to even higher levels by extending DI [Decision Intelligence] to optimization of cross-functional decision networks as well as by applying DI to more adaptive, situational, ad hoc decision making, paving the way toward autonomous business.” The report also states: “By 2026, 75% of Global 500 companies will apply decision intelligence practices, including the logging of decisions for subsequent analysis.”

Verteego has been recognized in the report as a Representative Vendor. Verteego brings widely sought-after state-of-the-art AI capabilities to the Bamboo Rose Retail Management Platform. This integration enables retail leaders to make better decisions more quickly and with less effort, delivering accurate and actionable recommendations across every operational function, from concept to creation.

Turning the Promise of AI into a Reality for Retail Management

“Both teams were immediately and continuously aligned to a future that brought Verteego’s AI-fueled Decision Intelligence capabilities to the Bamboo Rose platform. Our AI will act as an intelligent orchestrator, providing detailed assistance and guidance across the end-to-end Bamboo Rose Retail Management Platform. With NRF right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take our AI show on the road,” said Rupert Schiessl, Verteego founder and CEO.

“The market is littered with firms who rushed to have any semblance of an AI story in place. This resulted in one-off, vertically-oriented approaches which have proven very difficult to leverage across multiple use cases and large data sets,” said Matt Stevens, CEO at Bamboo Rose. “Our hallmark is efficiency at scale. Bamboo Rose’s AI-powered Decision Intelligence leverages our customer’s data horizontally to unlock unprecedented gains in automation and effectiveness end-to-end, from planning, development, and buying all the way through global trade management.”

Learn More at NRF 2025

Bamboo Rose is committed to driving innovation and delivering value to its customers. The acquisition of Verteego is a testament to this commitment and sets the stage for transformative AI-driven retail management in the years ahead. Most importantly, this advancement will help Bamboo Rose customers achieve their business goals faster and with less strain on their already taxed resources.

Discover how Bamboo Rose is redefining retail management with AI at NRF 2025, Jan. 12-14 in NYC. Meet us in Booth 4040 or schedule a private demo to see the future in action.

Stay tuned in the coming days. Bamboo Rose will be dropping more exciting news ahead of NRF 2025.

*Gartner®, Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms, Erick Brethenoux et al., 18 July 2024

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose achieved a remarkable milestone with retail revenue under management now surpassing $2 trillion and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

About Verteego

Verteego is a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform, helping leading retailers, brands, and manufacturers unlock the full value of their data. By seamlessly integrating advanced decision-making functionalities into existing workflows, Verteego reduces complexity, automates routine tasks, and delivers proactive recommendations to elevate decision-making. Founded on the vision of “Enabling the Autonomous Company,” Verteego empowers businesses to orchestrate their operations with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and sustainability, ultimately transforming the way organizations plan, source, and execute in today’s dynamic market.

