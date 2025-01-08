AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revolutionizing Home Entertainment: Yaber K300s Wins CES Innovation Awards® 2025

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, today announces that its newly launched ultra-short throw laser projector, the K300s, has been named CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree. Adding to this achievement, the K300s has also received the French Design Award Gold Award and recognition from the CMF Design Award, celebrating its innovative design, outstanding performance, and groundbreaking technological advancements.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The Yaber Projector K300s was honored in the Content & Entertainment category for its unmatched audiovisual excellence, featuring dual 15W JBL speakers with Dolby support and Triple RGB Laser Technology, which delivers a vibrant, lifelike viewing experience with an expansive 150% NTSC wide color gamut. These features, paired with its sleek design and ultra-short throw capabilities, underscore its status as a game-changer in home entertainment, earning its place as a standout product at CES 2025.

The Yaber K300s is now available for pre-order at $999.99 on our official website. Secure yours today and elevate your home entertainment experience with this award-winning, industry-leading innovation.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world’s first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter “Y” in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It’s not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

