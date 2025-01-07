From Humble Beginnings to Food Empire: Enrico ‘Rikki’ Dee Announced as Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Enrico “Rikki” Dee is a seasoned Filipino entrepreneur and the President and CEO of Foodee Global Food Concepts, a leading multi-brand food conglomerate. With over 30 years of experience in the food service industry, he has significantly influenced the Philippine dining scene, expanding his business from a small eatery into a successful empire with over 300 outlets and a workforce of 5,000 people. His portfolio includes popular food brands like MESA, Pound x Flatterie, Sunnies Café, the international frozen yogurt brand llaollao, and Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Tim Ho Wan and Hawker Chan.

His leadership is characterized by strategic insight, resilience, and a strong commitment to quality and innovation. He has recently seized rightful recognition as a Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines, which is a regional awards ceremony organized by Enterprise Asia to celebrate notable entrepreneurs and corporations alike.

Rikki Dee attributes his success to a blend of discipline, ambition, and family values. He stresses the importance of balancing work and family, actively involving his children in entrepreneurship to teach them independence and resilience. His leadership style is grounded in empowering the next generation and ensuring the smooth transition of his business empire across sectors like food, retail, and real estate. Beyond business, Rikki enjoys traveling and cherishes time spent with his family, whose support continues to inspire his vision of building a lasting legacy.

Looking to the future, Mr. Rikki Dee plans to expand Foodee Global Food Concepts beyond the Philippines into other parts of Asia and beyond, while also enhancing the company’s digital presence and sustainability practices. He envisions bridging the gap between accessible and high-end dining to provide Filipino consumers with diverse culinary experiences. His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to embrace challenges as opportunities and focus on building something meaningful, with success following naturally.

