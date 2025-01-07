ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner DEEBOT X8 with OZMO ROLLER Technology: A Leap Forward in Robotics at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At CES 2025, ECOVACS showcases the DEEBOT X8 Family of robotic vacuum cleaners, featuring the OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Technology. A diverse lineup of advanced service robotics was also presented, including the GOAT A&O Family robot lawn mowers and the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI and WINBOT MINI robotic window cleaners.

As the world’s top brand in home service robotics, ECOVACS continues to drive the industry forward with its unwavering commitment to technological advancement. David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, emphasized the company’s strategy: “Our latest innovations not only underscore ECOVACS’ leadership but also reflect our dedication to pioneering robotics solutions that anticipate and meet evolving consumer needs. We remain steadfast in our mission to advance robotics, constantly refining our offerings to deliver unparalleled value to our users worldwide.”

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI: Ushering in a New Era of Robotics with OZMO ROLLER Mopping Technology

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI stands out with its OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology, which equips robotic vacuum cleaners with capabilities rivaling professional floor washers. This innovative design enables ultra-high pressure and speed with a real-time self-washing system to ensure uniform cleaning capability, significantly reducing contamination during the mopping process.

The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI not only features groundbreaking OZMO ROLLER technology but also incorporates cutting-edge navigation and artificial intelligence, providing a comprehensive and intelligent cleaning solution. Since its introduction in China in September 2024, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI has dramatically reshaped the premium robotic vacuum sector, capturing an impressive 68% online market share during the Chinese Double 11 shopping festival. With its impending global launch, this model is set to replicate its success on a worldwide scale, revolutionizing cleaning practices across the globe.

Beyond the DEEBOT X8 Family, ECOVACS introduces the DEEBOT T50 Family, headlined by the T50 MAX. This flagship model features ECOVACS’ cutting-edge BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), a technology that redefines cleaning capabilities. With its combination of Maximized Airflow and Sufficient Vacuum Level, it delivers a maximum air volume of 16.3L per second and an enhanced suction power of up to 18500Pa. This enables the T50 MAX to increase its Large Particles Pick-Up Rate by 100% and boost its Carpet Dust Cleaning by 93%, making it an optimal choice for families with large area carpets. Also joining the lineup is the T50 PRO OMNI, featuring an ultra-slim design specifically engineered for accessing tight spaces such as under sofas and beds. Additionally, the X5 HYBRID makes its global debut.

The GOAT A&O Family: Redefining Excellence in Smart Garden Maintenance

Since its debut in 2022, the robotic lawn mower GOAT series has been highly acclaimed across Europe, with 40,000 units sold within a single year by 2024. The new GOAT families offer state-of-the-art features and tailored solutions for lawns of all sizes and complexities.

The GOAT A Family, including models A3000 LiDAR and A2500 RTK (known as A1600 RTK in Europe), are designed for medium to large backyards. These mowers deliver exceptional cutting performance, powered by an industry-leading 32V system and achieving a threefold increase in mowing efficiency. For smaller or more intricate garden layouts, the GOAT O Family models, including the O1000 RTK (known as O800 RTK in Europe), excel in efficient and intelligent mowing. Its agility is unmatched, with an extreme path passability of 0.7m and advanced LELS navigation technology, ensuring precision and intelligence in lawn care.

At CES 2025, ECOVACS not only showcases its DEEBOT and GOAT series but also presents its WINBOT series of robotic window cleaners, highlighting the company’s practical and efficient window cleaning solutions.

This demonstration underscores ECOVACS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional models through technological innovation. As a pioneer in the service robotics industry for 27 years, ECOVACS has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging its proprietary supply chain and advanced manufacturing capabilities to achieve breakthroughs in core robotics technologies. With the mission “Robotics for All”, ECOVACS ROBOTICS products have reached over 170 major markets worldwide, serving more than 28 million families globally.

According to the financial report, ECOVACS has significantly ramped up its R&D investment, escalating from 549 million yuan in 2021 to 825 million yuan in 2023, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 22.55% from 2021 to 2023. For the first three quarters of 2024, R&D expenditure reached 657 million yuan. By mid-2024, ECOVACS had accumulated 2,242 patents, including 661 invention patents, with 132 of these being overseas invention patents.

ECOVACS is exhibiting its comprehensive service robotics portfolio at CES 2025 from January 7 to 10. The ECOVACS booth is located at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D – Booth 52946.

