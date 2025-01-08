AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

KT&G Rated Strongly by S&P and Moody’s

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

– ‘A-‘ by S&P, ‘A3’ by Moody’s—Positive Factors Include Business Stability, Financial Stability, and Global Business Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the 7th, KT&G Corporation (“KT&G”) (KRX:033780), South Korea’s leading tobacco manufacturer, announced that it has been assigned A-(Stable) and A3 (Stable) ratings by two of the top three global credit rating agencies, S&P and Moody’s, respectively.

The “A-” rating is a high credit quality rating denoting a good credit status and very low credit risk. KT&G’s rating is a top rating among major Korean companies that are not public enterprises or financial institutions, and is equivalent to the ratings of leading global tobacco companies. The “A3” rating from Moody’s is also a top rating among Korean companies, and recognizes KT&G’s sound financial stability.

Global credit rating agencies determined that KT&G had high business stability, based on a dominant position in the Korea’s tobacco market. Stable profit generation and low financial leverage ratio were also positive factors. Furthermore, KT&G’s outstanding performance in the NGP (Next Generation Products) sector and diverse portfolio spanning across ginseng and other non-tobacco sectors were also highly rated.

Global credit rating agencies were particularly interested in KT&G’s global business growth, and went on to state that KT&G’s global business can expect further expansion based on KT&G’s growth investment such as establishment of new factories in Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

In June 2023, KT&G received “AAA(Stable)” issuer credit ratings from the three major Korean ratings agencies, Korea Ratings, Korea Investor Service, and NICE Investor services. 

KT&G’s spokesperson said that “global credit rating agencies recognizes KT&G’s faithful execution of mid-to-long term vision plans and financial stability” and that “going forward, KT&G will continue its effort to build a stable financial structure based on high credibility, and will invest in the core businesses in line with its ‘leap to a Global Top-tier’ vision.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ktg-rated-strongly-by-sp-and-moodys-302345092.html

SOURCE KT&G Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.