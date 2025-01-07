AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Morphy Richards Expands Global Footprint: New Distributors and Innovative Portable Air Conditioner Launch in 2024

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In 2024, Morphy Richards embarked on a significant transformation, prioritizing the creation of innovative products that enhance everyday life. A standout achievement this year was the launch of the world’s first certified portable air conditioner, which quickly gained traction on Kickstarter, amassing nearly one million dollars in sales. This revolutionary product captured attention at the IFA exhibition, where it received several prestigious design and innovation awards, piquing the interest of potential partners from Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Expanding Global Partnerships

In addition to product innovation, Morphy Richards successfully secured exclusive distributor agreements in over ten new countries and regions, including Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Singapore, and Central America.

The Vietnamese distributor expressed, “As a strategically important market in Southeast Asia, Vietnam presents significant regional influence. Our partnership with Morphy Richards aims to improve the quality of life for Vietnamese consumers through high-quality, innovative products.”

From the Russian distributor’s perspective: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Morphy Richards, a brand distinguished for its exceptional product quality, unique design, and impactful marketing strategies in the global small domestic appliance market. We anticipate that Morphy Richards will bring innovation and style to Russian kitchens, living rooms, and other spaces, enhancing everyday living experiences.”

This expansion will enable Morphy Richards to kick off local operations in early 2025, ensuring that classic and innovative offerings reach an even broader audience.

Impressive Presence at the Paris Olympic Games

One of the year’s highlights was Morphy Richards’ notable presence at the Paris Olympic. Their cutting-edge portable air conditioner not only provided comfort to athletes in the Olympic Village but also received widespread acclaim for significantly enhancing their experience during the event.

Looking Ahead: Plans for 2025

As Morphy Richards looks toward 2025, The brand will continue to focus on the advancement of air treatment products while also preparing for the development of new categories, leveraging its technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities to deliver even more groundbreaking innovations.

Morphy Richards is positioned for continuous growth, demonstrating vibrant energy and an unwavering commitment to market expansion and brand development in the upcoming year.

SOURCE Morphy Richards

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

