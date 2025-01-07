iWOW Unveils Age-Tech Innovations at CES 2025, Expanding Portfolio of IoT Solutions for Ageing-In-Place

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SGX-listed iWOW Technology Limited (“iWOW” or the “Company“), a Singapore-based provider of IoT solutions, is thrilled to introduce two groundbreaking Age-Tech products at CES 2025 – the BOP Monitor and BOP Presence – which complement the existing BOP Button. These three products are part of a comprehensive suite of IoT solutions launched by its subsidiary, BOP Pte Ltd, aimed at keeping seniors safe, connected, and empowered to age in place with dignity. The new products mark an important milestone in iWOW’s product development roadmap and is aligned with its strategy to grow its eldercare business.

BOP Monitor: Detecting Falls

The BOP Monitor detects falls and other incidents to ensure seniors are well while at home. Unlike CCTVs and wearable devices, this non-intrusive technology continuously monitors the environment to detect falls accurately and discreetly. Supported by the BOP Response Centre, emergency services and caregivers will be alerted when a fall occurs, ensuring prompt intervention and providing peace of mind for families.

BOP Presence: Monitoring Movement

The BOP Presence is designed to monitor motion within the home and detect changes in the senior’s activity patterns. It identifies routine behaviours, such as morning movement and alerts caregivers to any significant deviations that may indicate potential concerns. For instance, if a senior does not show typical activity by a certain time of the day, it could suggest that they may be unwell or even in need of immediate assistance. This proactive monitoring provides an added layer of safety and care, ensuring seniors are looked after even when caregivers are not physically present.

BOP Button: Ensuring Timely Help

The BOP Button is iWOW’s flagship solution, already making a significant impact in homes across Singapore. This easy-to-use wireless alert device allows seniors to call for help during emergencies by simply pressing a button. When activated, it connects them to a 24/7 emergency hotline, ensuring rapid assistance. Designed for simplicity and durability, the BOP Button is intuitive to use, easy to install, and powered by a long-lasting battery, offering seniors and caregivers peace of mind.

For more information about iWOW’s Age-Tech solutions, visit https://www.buddyofparents.com.

A Comprehensive Suite of Solutions for Ageing-in-Place

Together, the BOP Monitor, BOP Presence, and BOP Button deliver a holistic solution to support ageing- in-place. From detecting falls and monitoring daily routines to enabling direct emergency assistance, iWOW’s suite of Age-Tech solutions empowers caregivers and enhances the safety and well-being of seniors. The new products will be available for purchase in Singapore in 1H 2025, with pricing details to be announced at a later date.

“BOP (Buddy of Parents) enables seniors living alone to remain independent through caregiving made simple by our IoT solutions,” said Mr. Jer Yaw Chen, Senior Vice President of iWOW. “The BOP Monitor and BOP Presence complement our proven BOP Button, reinforcing our commitment to purpose-driven innovation. Together, these solutions ensure seniors remain safe, connected, and supported as they age in place.”

“Leveraging nami’s fusion-sensing platform, with cutting-edge ‘see-through walls’ yet non-invasive AI technology, the BOP Presence offers unparalleled reliability in detecting motion across the whole household area. Our Wi-Fi-sensing algorithms filter out the presence of small pets, making them accurate to build relevant datasets regarding daily activity patterns,” said Mr Jean-Eudes Leroy, CEO of nami[1].

