Informa Markets Rebrands “Electric Vehicle Asia (EVA)” to “MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok,” Positioning Thailand as a Regional Hub for Sustainable Mobility Innovation

Informa Markets has announced a significant rebranding initiative: MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025. This transformative event aims to redefine Thailand’s automotive industry, elevate it to the global stage, solidify the country’s role as a leader in intelligent mobility technology and innovation, and drive it toward a future of clean energy and sustainable transportation.

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organizer, has rebranded Electric Vehicle Asia (EVA)—the premier EV technology exhibition in the region—to its new identity: MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025 (MTAB). This strategic initiative positions Thailand as a regional hub for cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainable mobility development. It reaffirms Informa Markets’ leadership in EV technology events over the past decade and continues its long-standing collaboration with the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT). The rebranding aims to promote expanded business opportunities, attract global investment, and accelerate the energy transition within the modern automotive industry, further enhancing Thailand’s influence on the international stage.

Set to take place from July 2–4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, MTAB 2025 will showcase groundbreaking innovations in sustainability. The event will highlight advancements in electric vehicle technology, autonomous driving, smart infrastructure, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and AI-driven transportation solutions, spotlighting the future of mobility.

Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, underscored the government’s commitment to combating climate change. He stated: “The National Energy Plan (NEP) prioritizes the production of electric vehicles. The Ministry has consistently supported the Electric Vehicle Asia event, and this rebranding strengthens its role as a platform to unite key stakeholders in achieving Thailand’s Net Zero goals and advancing sustainable development.”

Highlighting the region’s rapid growth in the EV sector, Mr. Edmund Araga, President of the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicles Association (AFEVA), remarked: “ASEAN’s EV market is growing rapidly, fueled by government policies and increasing consumer interest. This rebranding not only extends beyond EVs to encompass new technologies such as autonomous driving, smart infrastructure, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), but also strengthens Thailand’s position as a leader in transportation innovation. We look forward to collaborating with the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT), one of our key partners, to continue hosting the renowned EV technology exhibition and iEVTech international conference.”

Mr. Sanchai Noombunnam, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Thailand, added: “We have been pioneering EV technology events in the region for over a decade, collaborating with partners from various sectors, both locally and internationally. This rebranding reflects our forward-looking approach, extending beyond EVs to encompass all aspects of transportation technology while supporting the goals of the country and the region. We are committed to establishing Thailand as a key destination for the global automotive industry by fostering innovation, building strong partnerships, and promoting sustainable solutions to drive growth in the automotive sector and position Thailand as a strategic hub for investment.”

MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok (MTAB) 2025 will be held under the theme: “Shaping the Regional Innovation Hub for Sustainable Mobility.” The event aims to serve as a platform to bring together technologies, solutions, and experts from all parts of the automotive industry to share knowledge and create business opportunities. More than 350 leading automotivge technology and innovation companies from 20 countries are expected to participate, alongside over 32,000 visitors from 65 countries worldwide.

Additionally, MTAB 2025 will be co-located with ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2025, the region’s largest renewable energy technology exhibition. Together, the events will foster advancements in clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions.

Be part of the mobility revolution at MobilityTech Asia – Bangkok 2025, from July 2–4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand.

