Bybit Joins AI Coin Revolution with AI16Z Listing

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has added the trending Solana-based AI token, AI16Z, to Bybit Spot on Jan. 6, 2025. The official listing came on the heels of AI16Z’s success on ByVotes , and was followed by a 24-hour gain of 47% after listing on Bybit.

AI16Z was the first ByVotes project to have garnered vast community support for Spot Listing on Bybit in 2025. Since the revamp of the platform, ByVotes has attracted a wave of quality projects from the niche to the high profile. Under the new mechanisms, the Bybit community now has a direct impact on choosing projects for listing on the exchange by casting their votes of confidence via ByVotes. A number of fan favorites made their mark on ByVotes in the past year, including AI-themed LUNAI with a record number of 512 million votes, and other iconic memecoins such as CHILLGUY, LUCE, NEIROCTO, and HPOS10I.

Users may still unlock exclusive rewards trading AI16Z on Bybit Spot in two events: Token Splash and Puzzle Hunt, each with a 50,000 AI16Z prize pool. The token attracted over 72,000 Bybit users in the pre-listing round of community votes on ByVotes, and received some 300,000,000 votes in the two-day voting period.

AI16Z on Bybit Spot

Bybit users have the opportunities to get more out of their AI16Z trades on Bybit:

AI16Z Token Splash : the newly listed token comes with a 50,000 AI16Z prize pool for both new and seasoned traders. From now to Jan. 20, 2025 , the first 3,500 eligible new users to successfully complete two simple tasks will receive 10 AI16Z each . In addition, existing users stand to earn up to 1,000 AI16Z by trading the token.

: the newly listed token comes with a 50,000 AI16Z prize pool for both new and seasoned traders. From now to , the first 3,500 eligible new users to successfully complete two simple tasks will receive . In addition, existing users stand to earn by trading the token. AI16Z Puzzle Hunt : A new puzzle hunt for 50,000 AI16Z has kicked off on Bybit. From now to Jan. 21 , Bybit users may earn or exchange puzzle pieces for a chance to win from the lucky draw, and the luckiest first 200 users to complete the entire puzzle will get to claim 50 AI16Z.

Registration is required for both events, terms and conditions apply. AI16Z are also available for trades via Bybit Spot Grid Bots .

Since Dec. 25, 2024, the native token of the world’s first investment DAO led by AI agents has doubled in market cap after the listing, well past the $2 billion mark as of this week. Leading the way as blockchain’s decentralized answer to traditional VC, the DAO fuses AI’s advanced power with crypto’s meme culture to raise the bar for intelligent decentralized governance. Powered by the Eliza Framework, the face of the ai16z is AI Marc who is a brainchild of Marc Andreessen.

