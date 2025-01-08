AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alma Harmony Wins European Product Design Award in Healthcare Category

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking multi-platform aesthetic solution, Alma Harmony, has received the prestigious European Product Design Award in the Industrial/Healthcare Medical Product category.

Honored for Innovation and Design Excellence: Alma Harmony (Credit: Alma Lasers PR)

The European Product Design Award is a renowned global competition that celebrates excellence in design. Each year, thousands of design submissions from across the globe are carefully reviewed and judged by a distinguished panel, recognizing the most innovative, functional, and visually striking products across various industries. Alma Harmony was honored for its innovation and design excellence.

Alma Harmony, the latest innovation from Alma Lasers, builds on a 20-year legacy of excellence to redefine in-office aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art platform seamlessly integrates five cutting-edge technologies, providing a comprehensive solution for a wide range of indications and skin types.

What sets Alma Harmony apart is its modular design, enabling seamless expansion of capabilities while maintaining simplicity and elegance. With customizable presets, ergonomic applicators, and advanced automation, it offers a smooth, intuitive experience that enhances both practitioner efficiency and patient care.

The product is part of Alma’s premium series, which includes the world’s best-selling hair-removal platform, Soprano Titanium, and Alma Hybrid—a groundbreaking concept for skin rejuvenation and scar treatments. Both have been awarded for their unique design and recognized for their innovative user experience and cutting-edge technology.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma, said: “This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The award celebrates not only the ingenuity behind Alma Harmony but also its transformative impact on advancing aesthetic care and demonstrates how thoughtful design can shape the future of clinical practices.”

He added, “With its cutting-edge technologies and intelligent design, Alma Harmony sets a new standard for functionality, versatility, and user experience, redefining in-office aesthetic treatments and elevating patient care to new heights.”

About Alma

Alma is a world-leading innovator in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic and cutting-edge solutions, including Laser, RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We empower practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and life-transforming treatments using state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions. For over two decades, Alma’s award-winning products have set new standards in clinical excellence and innovation in the medical aesthetic industry. For more information, visit the company’s website: almalasers.com               

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hagai.cohen@almalasers.com

 

 

Alma Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alma-harmony-wins-european-product-design-award-in-healthcare-category-302344704.html

SOURCE Alma

