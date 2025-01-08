AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Renue by Science Launches Innovative Liposomal NAD+ Skincare Line, Renue Blue, Emphasizing Skin Wellness and Longevity

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Renue by Science, a global leader in NAD+ precursor supplements, is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated skincare range, Renue Blue. With a focus on skin longevity and holistic wellness, this revolutionary line features cutting-edge ingredients and advanced nanoliposome technology designed to deliver powerful regenerative benefits deep into the skin.

Renue Blue Logo

Renue Blue’s skincare range has been developed using the latest research in skincare science. Each formulation includes NAD+ boosters known to promote skin rejuvenation. These include NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) and NR (Nicotinamide Riboside), alongside a novel antioxidant, Methylene Blue. These and other medical-grade ingredients have been scientifically validated to support cellular health and enhance skin vitality.

What sets the Renue Blue skincare line apart is its superior mode of delivery. Liposomes safely carry the active ingredients, which include an NAD+ Complex (NAD+, NMN & NR), Resveratrol, and Apocynin, past the outer skin barrier and deep into your cells. The formulation allows for these potent ingredients to reach the target site before releasing them to offer a targeted skin treatment. As a result, Renue Blue offers an innovative approach to skincare, combining the latest breakthroughs in scientific research with the pursuit of achieving the appearance of healthier, more radiant skin.

“We have seen tremendous success with NAD+ Boosters with Renue by Science over the past 7 years and felt that the market and demand for topical skincare applications of NAD+ was expanding, so creating Renue Blue has allowed us to focus research and development on skincare along with the introduction of other novel ingredients such as Methylene Blue, the hero ingredient and inspiration for the brand,” said Bryan Nettles/CEO & Founder of Renue by Science. “With Renue Blue, we’re not just offering skincare products; we’re providing a comprehensive, research-driven solution for forward-thinking individuals who want to optimize their skincare routine while promoting overall wellness and skin longevity.”

The launch coincides with the unveiling of a new website, renueblue.com, where you can explore the complete Renue Blue collection, learn about the science behind the ingredients, and discover tips for integrating the products into your skincare routine. The user-friendly site will serve as the go-to destination for those committed to looking and feeling their best.

Renue Blue is designed for anyone who values health, wellness, and longevity. As the brand enters the skincare market, it aims to empower the longevity community with research, knowledge, and tools to enhance their skin health—increasing not only their skin’s resilience but also their confidence.

To learn more about Renue Blue and to shop the new collection, visit renueblue.com.

About Renue by Science

Renue By Science is committed to advancing longevity science by making the latest breakthroughs globally accessible. We specialize in developing innovative supplement formulations that enhance rejuvenation and optimize energy production, empowering individuals to not only extend their lifespan but also improve their quality of life. Our mission is to harness research-backed ingredients and integrate them into bioavailable delivery systems that enhance both health span and lifespan.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/renue-by-science-launches-innovative-liposomal-nad-skincare-line-renue-blue-emphasizing-skin-wellness-and-longevity-302344838.html

SOURCE Renue By Science

