Consumer Technology Association Announces New Global Innovation Champions

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

Global Innovation Scorecard highlights countries that excel in broadband, autonomous vehicles, blockchain and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today at CES® 2025, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces the 2025 Global Innovation Scorecard, measuring the political, economic, and demographic factors that foster innovation. The Innovation Champions were honored during the State of the Industry keynote, including the following country representatives accepting their awards on stage:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® Logo

 

  • Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry, Estonia
  • Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Ambassador of Finland to the United States
  • Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister of Justice and Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Germany
  • Dirk Beljaarts, Minister of Economic Affairs, The Netherlands
  • Ebba Busch, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister, Sweden
  • Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States

This year’s report evaluates 74 countries and the European Union across 16 categories and 56 metrics, making it the most comprehensive analysis to-date.

In its biennial global scorecard, CTA grades countries for which public, verifiable, and independent third-party data exists; comparable data across nations is available; and governments can influence public policy.

Innovation Champions
The highest ranking of Innovation Champion honors nations with a diverse and highly skilled workforce, fast broadband, a friendly climate for entrepreneurs, and openness to new technologies like Web 3.0 technologies, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain.

Innovation Champions include: Australia, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Technology drives solutions to global challenges, from access to health care and mobility to energy and sustainability,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. “Our Innovation Champions exemplify the transformative power of collaboration between government and industry to enhance lives worldwide. We aspire for global leaders to learn from each other and fully harness the benefits of technology in the future.”

Innovation Leaders
Global Innovation Scorecard rankings include Innovation Leaders; nations that demonstrate strong policies in most categories, excelling in education, entrepreneurship, and investment in research and development: Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, European Union, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Dive in and explore the full Global Innovation Scorecard including all criteria and rankings, plus historical data.

About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

