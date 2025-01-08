AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense and FIFA Offer First Look for Fans at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at CES 2025

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, joined with FIFA to unveil the highly anticipated new design of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy to the public for the first time at CES, offering attendees an exclusive up-close opportunity to experience the Trophy’s groundbreaking design. 

As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense has solidified its leadership role in global sports marketing, continuing to deepen its strategic presence on the world stage. The innovative FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy represents a symbol of the future, inspired by the past, a celebration of hope, excellence and pride, embodying the journey of every club, player and fan united in their passion for the beautiful game. This ethos closely aligns with Hisense’s commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality experiences for customers and audiences worldwide.

Todays unveiling of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy is an important milestone as we celebrate the pinnacle of club football and the journey ahead for 32 of the worlds best teams, said David Gold, Vice President of Hisense International and President of Hisense Americas. At Hisense, were proud to bring fans closer to this historic tournament  whether its seeing the Trophy up close or watching every match free on Hisense TV via DAZN.

The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will feature 32 of the world’s top football clubs and is hosted every four years, presenting a significant opportunity for global sports marketing. Hisense is poised to leverage this international event to further elevate the fan experience and extend its brand’s reach across the globe.

To enhance this exciting sporting experience, Hisense is utilizing its cutting-edge technology, including its flagship 100-inch AI TVs equipped with Hi-View AI Engine and AI Sports Mode. These innovations deliver an immersive, stadium-like experience for fans, and will bring the thrilling action of the tournament directly into homes around the world. With Hisense at the forefront of technological innovation, watching the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be an even more thrillingly engaging tournament than ever before. VIDAA is also on track to launch special features relating to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ to support this unique event and provide in-depth coverage for its users across the globe.

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100”+ TVs. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

