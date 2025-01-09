AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PieX – World’s First AI Emotion Tracking Pendant Launches at CES 2025

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

“PieX AI pioneers the application of mmWave radar and on-device AI in the field of consumer wearable products.” – Ernest Xie, Ph.D., CTO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PieX proudly unveiled its groundbreaking innovation, the world’s first AI Emotion Tracking Pendant, at CES 2025 today. The unveiling attracted steady crowds throughout the day, with visitors eager to experience live demonstrations and ask questions about the pendant’s cutting-edge features. 

Attendees were particularly impressed by PieX’s unique capabilities, including emotion tracking, meditation guidance, automatic journal writing, and AI-driven coaching. 

 “We are thrilled to introduce PieX at CES,” said Dr. Ernest Xie, CTO of PieX. “It’s not just a pendant; it’s a revolutionary emotional wellness tool designed to help people better understand and manage their emotions.”   

One standout feature that drew significant attention was the AI coaching capability, which delivers personalized advice based on a user’s emotional state. Beneath its sleek design, PieX integrates several technological innovations, including the use of mmWave radar and other sensors to monitor user’s stress level and on-device large language models (LLMs) to provide real-time emotional insights and interactions. 

The live demonstrations sparked engaging conversations about the future of AI in enhancing emotional wellness. Attendees exchanged ideas and shared their experiences, offering valuable feedback to the PieX team. 

Join Us at CES    

We invite all CES attendees to visit us at   Booth #63001-02, Hall G, Level 1, Venetian Expo, for hands-on interactions with PieX. Discover how PieX is shaping the future of emotional wellness and personal growth. Together, let’s embark on an exciting journey toward greater emotional intelligence and self-awareness! 

About PieX 

PieX is committed to transforming emotional well-being through cutting-edge technology. By integrating advanced innovations into consumer products, PieX empowers individuals to achieve emotional freedom and personal growth. The PieX Emotion Tracking Pendant is scheduled to launch in North America in Q2 of 2025. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/piex–worlds-first-ai-emotion-tracking-pendant-launches-at-ces-2025-302346302.html

SOURCE PieX AI

