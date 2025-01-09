AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vidnoz Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidnoz, an innovative AI tool platform, proudly announces its successful ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This certification reflects Vidnoz’s strong commitment to information security, enhancing the security of its products and reinforcing the company’s market position.

Achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Ensure Top-tier Information Security

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), designed to help organizations establish and implement strict information security controls. Vidnoz’s successful certification proves its security system meets the highest global standards, ensuring strict compliance with international information security requirements. With robust risk management and security strategies, Vidnoz protects clients’ data and reduces breach risks. This certification enhances Vidnoz’s credibility, boosts customer trust, and gives the company a competitive edge in the global market.

To obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Vidnoz underwent a detailed and strict audit process, ensuring that its security policies and procedures fully comply with the standard. A third-party audit team verified the company’s robust security controls, including Vidnoz’s intrusion prevention systems, which effectively mitigate potential threats. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification process includes ongoing monitoring and improvements. This also helps Vidnoz stay compliant with global regulations, giving customers peace of mind.

AI Compliance Leader for AI Video Creation 

Recognized as an outstanding practitioner in the industry, Vidnoz AI is built on strict adherence to international security standards while constantly evolving through technology iterations and innovations. In particular, Vidnoz AI continuously innovates in AI video creation and digital avatar technology, enabling more efficient video content creation and personalized avatar customization. Meanwhile, Vidnoz AI ensures that all services meet the highest security standards, so clients can trust that their data is safe during the creation process.

Sam Brown, Product Manager at Vidnoz said, “Data breach is around us. Our team has always prioritized information security for our company and products. Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a major milestone for us. We will keep improving our products and service, and help clients save time, cost, and effort based on data security. We are committed to benefiting clients worldwide with our innovative solutions.”

About Vidnoz 

Vidnoz is a leading artificial intelligence technology company that provides 30+ AI tools across industries. The company is committed to helping education, cultural tourism, consulting, IT service, and over 26 other industries enhance content creation efficiency and brand impact through its advanced technology and customized services.

SOURCE Vidnoz Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.