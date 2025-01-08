AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

One Melody, One JETOUR: JETOUR Announces Partnership with EDM Superstar Alan Walker

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

WUHU, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 8th, 2025, JETOUR announced a groundbreaking partnership with global EDM icon Alan Walker. As part of this collaboration, Walker will create a brand theme song for JETOUR, blending the brand’s “Travel+” philosophy with his unique musical style. Scheduled for worldwide release in January 2025, the song aims to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, inspiring audiences globally to embrace travel and pursue a better life.    

Since his 2014 breakthrough with “Fade,” Alan Walker has captivated millions with his signature electronic sound and ethereal vocals. His global hit “Faded” amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and topped charts worldwide. With a strong presence on social media and platforms like Spotify, Walker has become a leading figure in electronic music.    

This collaboration reflects JETOUR and Walker’s shared passion for travel, freedom, and dreams. Walker’s music, known for evoking a sense of exploration and aspiration, aligns seamlessly with JETOUR’s strategic “Travel+” positioning. The partnership will infuse “Travel+ Music” with youthful, fashionable, and vibrant energy, enhancing JETOUR’s global influence.    

Music, a universal language, serves as a bridge connecting humanity. Through this collaboration, JETOUR and Alan Walker embody the vision of “One World, One JETOUR, One Travel+,” combining music and travel to create a richer, more memorable experience. The tailor-made theme song promises to awaken an inner yearning for freedom and adventure, bringing art and travel together in a new way.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue its commitment to the “Travel+” strategy, offering diverse experiences and encouraging global consumers to explore the infinite charm of travel. This collaboration marks another step in ensuring every journey becomes a beautiful and unforgettable adventure.    

SOURCE Jetour

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.