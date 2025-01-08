AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Canaan Introduces Revolutionary Bitcoin Mining Heaters for Home and Personal Use in CES 2025

PRNewswire January 8, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canaan INC (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading blockchain hardware manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Avalon Mini 3 and Nano 3S in Las Vegas, CES. The two innovative Bitcoin mining devices are designed to democratize cryptocurrency mining for individuals and turning a home heating system into a crypto mining device.

(PRNewsfoto/Canaan Inc.)

Product Innovation

Canaan is redefining home cryptocurrency mining with two groundbreaking devices. The Avalon Mini 3, with a Hashrate of 37.5Th/s, offers a unique dual-purpose solution, combining efficient Bitcoin mining with home heating. The app-controlled operation and sleek, quiet design, provides a remarkably easy-to-use, energy-efficient solution for mining newcomers and enthusiasts.

The Avalon Nano 3S, which is upgraded from the widely-welcomed Avalon Nano 3, with a Hashrate of 6Th/s, complements this offering as an affordable, beginner-friendly Bitcoin mining device. Its compact and portable design alongside its low power consumption makes it ideal for individual users while supporting the broader goal of Bitcoin network decentralization.

Reimagining Technology Efficiency

The Avalon Mini 3 can simultaneously mine Bitcoin and warm living spaces, offering homeowners a unique way to offset energy costs and reduce environmental impact. This device gives users innovative access to heat recycling, turning the computational work of Bitcoin mining into a dual-purpose solution that provides both digital currency and home comfort.

“We are committed to making Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone,” said NG Zhang, CEO and founder of Canaan. “The Avalon Mini 3 and Avalon 3S represent our vision of user-friendly, practical mining solutions for the modern individual. We’re reimagining how technology can create value while minimizing environmental waste. The Avalon Mini 3’s ability to generate cryptocurrency while heating your home is a perfect example of our vision for sustainable, multi-purpose technology.”

Availability

Preorder Now at https://canaan.io/avalonhome

During the preorder period till the end of February 2025, the price for Avalon Nano 3S is USD249 and Avalon Mini 3 is USD899 while supplies last.

About Canaan Inc.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan’s founding team shipped to its customers the world’s first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin’s history under the brand name Avalon.

Website: canaan.io 
Media Contact: pr@canaan-creative.com
Telegram Group Official: https://t.me/Canaanio
X.com: https://x.com/canaanio

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/canaan-introduces-revolutionary-bitcoin-mining-heaters-for-home-and-personal-use-in-ces-2025-302345387.html

SOURCE Canaan Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.