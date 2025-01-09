AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CES 2025: Hohem Showcase Groundbreaking Innovations and Product Lineup

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hohem, a global leading gimbal technology brand, showcases its latest advancements at CES 2025.

Located at Booth #31153 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hohem introduces a series of groundbreaking products tailored to meet the needs of creators, filmmakers, and content enthusiasts alike.

With cutting-edge AI-powered technology and innovative design, Hohem’s products are set to redefine the way content is captured, offering seamless integration of stabilization, tracking, and creative features for a truly elevated user experience.

New Groundbreaking Smartphone gimbal- Hohem iSteady M7

The Hohem iSteady M7 is a groundbreaking product designed to push the boundaries of smartphone stabilization. Featuring an advanced AI tracker, the iSteady M7 smoothly tracks any subject through a native camera, with an accompanying detachable touchscreen remote controller that provides real-time preview and intuitive tracking of target selection. With this innovative feature, users can easily fine-tune their shots without needing to rely on a separate device, making it a unique and user-friendly option for content creators. This beast is the ultimate AI creative master who excels in AI tracking, operation, gimbal move, high payload capacity, stability, and lighting effects, for both commercial and personal use.

Hohem iSteady V3 Named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree

The Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal was chosen as the CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree. Equipped with advanced AI tracking technology, the Hohem iSteady V3 precisely tracks your movements, is compatible with native cameras on iPhone and Android devices, and supports all third-party apps like FaceTime, Snapchat, and TikTok. The three-axis stabilization provides precise control, while the detachable remote allows for cinematic shots from unique angles and remote selfies or group photos. This all-in-one gimbal includes a built-in tripod, power bank, and 205mm extension rod, with 12 hours of battery life. Portable and foldable, it provides everything you need for a smartphone gimbal.

Interactive On-Site Experiences

Attendees of the CES 2025 are welcome to visit Hohem and expect live demonstrations, interactive workshops with professional photography content creators, participation in Hohem activities, and the potential to get special gifts. Hohem’s team will be on hand to explore how the AI-empowered Gimbal enhances your filmmaking workflow.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading innovator in gimbal technology, specializing in cameras and smartphones, designed to enhance the filmmaking and content creation experience. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Hohem continues to redefine industry standards and inspire creativity worldwide. Its innovation Gimbals has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit our:

Website: https://www.hohem.com

Hohem Store: https://store.hohem.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hohemglobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hohem_global

TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@hohem_global

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ces-2025-hohem-showcase-groundbreaking-innovations-and-product-lineup-302346102.html

SOURCE Hohem

