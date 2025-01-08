AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAR GLOBAL LAUNCHES OVER US$1.9 BILLION IN GLOBAL LUXURY REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN 2024, SETS SIGHTS ON EXPANSION INTO US IN 2025

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recording a milestone year, Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, is pleased to announce that it unveiled ten landmark projects in 2024, spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Spain, with a combined value exceeding US$1.9 billion. These unique developments not only strengthen Dar Global’s position as a leader in redefining the global luxury real estate landscape but also present projects that have high investment potential.

Dar Global Logo

Dar Global’s latest launches highlight its continued partnership with the Trump Organization, including the Trump Jeddah Tower (US$530 million), which is set to become one of Jeddah’s tallest landmarks with luxury apartments and an exclusive members-only club. In Riyadh’s area next to Expo 2030, Neptune by Mouawad (US$230 million) offers 200 premium villas. In the UAE, The Astera (US$238 million) features Aston Martin-designed interiors on Al Marjan Island, including the exclusive Sky Villa (US$11 million) part of its exclusive 1 of 1 portfolio. In Spain, Marea Interiors by Missoni (US$108 million) introduces a gated community in Finca Cortesin, blending luxury living with Missoni’s iconic design.

Qatar’s The Weekend 2 by Elie Saab (US$75 million), located on Qetifan Island North, blends luxury living with premier recreational amenities. In Oman, the portfolio includes The Great Escape 2 (US$70 million), a residential complex in Aida, Muscat, as well as the Marriott Residences (US$100 million), exclusive beachfront properties in Aida, and the Trump International Hotel & Trump Cliff Villas (US$495 million), a premium mixed-use development spanning 3.5 million square meters. Additionally, the Trump Golf Villas (US$40 million), perched 130 meters above the Muscat Riviera, offer spectacular views and luxury living.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Last year’s launches highlight our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury properties in some of the most sought-after destinations. These projects reflect our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving demands of global investors, offering unmatched lifestyle and investment opportunities. As we look ahead, we are focused on further strengthening our global footprint.

Building on its momentum, Dar Global is gearing up for US expansion, with plans to invest in key international cities. The Company aims to partner with top-tier developers to create luxury residences, targeting both US and international buyers.

 

SOURCE Dar Global

