AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AI revolutionizing the supply chain, procurement and logistics sector, 4th SSCL Asia Convention and Exhibition 2025 launches in Sep 24-25, 2025 Singapore

PRNewswire January 9, 2025

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 4th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Asia Convention & Exhibition 2025 (SSCL Asia 2025) is one of the largest and most influential supply chain, procurement and logistics innovation event in the APAC region organized by SSCL Innovation of SZ&W Group. The event is scheduled to take place on 24-25 September 2025 at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore, co-located with SSCL Asia Awards 2025.

SSCL ASIA 2025

SSCL China 2025

SSCL Asia 2025

SSCL Indonesia 2025

SSCL Thailand 2025

SSCL Vietnam 2025

Date

Location

15-16 May

Shanghai, China

24-25 Sep

Singapore

23-24 Oct

Jakarta

20-21 Nov

Bangkok

11-12 Dec

Hochiminh City

Attendees

10000+

3000+

500+

800+

600+

The 2025 edition of this event is set to be bigger and better than ever before with expected 3000+ senior attendees from manufacturers & retailers, 3PLs, technology and solution providers, industry associations, universities and other stakeholders to join. SSCL Asia 2025 has a larger event floor (4500+sqm) with 80+ exhibitors from all over the world to demonstrate the cutting-edge technologies and solutions and enhance brand visibility and prestige.

The two-day event will bring together industry leaders including Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 such as Schneider Electric, Colgate-Palmolive, P&G, Lenovo, Pfizer, DIAGEO, innovators to address critical topics such as supply chain strategy in BANI era, green & sustainable supply chain, digital procurement, AI-driven supply chain, smart logistics & warehousing, multimodal transport & cross border transportation, cold chain with industries focused such like manufacturing, retail & E-commerce, electric vehicle, energy & chemical, pharmaceutical, including participation in the SSCL Strategic Summit, SSCL Gold Chain Awards, SSCL Live Exhibition and networking programs.

Keynote Theater 1

Keynote Theater 2

Keynote Theater 3

Keynote Theater 4

Day 1 (23 Sep)

Leading the Future:
Unlocking the Potential
of Supply Chain
Ecosystem

Digital Procurement

Smart Logistics &
Warehousing

Multimodal
Transport&Cross
Border Transportation

AI-Driven Supply
Chain

Day 2 (24 Sep)

Smart manufacturing
Supply Chain

Retail & E-commerce
Supply Chain

Electric Vehicle
Supply Chain

Cold Chain

Chemical Supply
Chain

Smart Pharmaceutical
Supply Chain

Part of our World-class speakers from Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 at SSCL Global Series:

  • Andy Yu, SVP Global Supply Chain, International, Schneider Electric
  • Jim Shi, Vice President of Supply Chain McDonald’s China
  • Ashish Bansal, Senior Director – Global Sourcing, Asia Pacific, Colgate-Palmolive
  • Swathi Varun, Supply Chain Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo
  • Srinivas Sasubilli, Global Logistics Planning Leader, Pfizer
  • Navin Salian, Director APJ fulfillment & Logistics, Global Origin Fulfillment, Microsoft
  • Gareth Davies, Head of Global Logistics, Lenovo
  • Nilesh Y. Jadhav, Head, Energy Performance & Sustainability, Smart Infrastructure-RSS, APAC, Siemens
  • ……

In addition, 3PLs leaders from global and local market such as DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Ceva logistics, Singapore Post, JNE Express and etc will also be invited to present and provide their insights on the latest technological advancements and best practices with customer-centric in the logistics sector.

SSCL Asia 2025 specially set “SSCL InnoPioneers Awards” that is designed to encourage technology innovation and business innovation potential of manufacturer & retailer, global logistic service provider (LSP), supply chain solution provider (SCP) for technological and business innovation.

The award winners will be selected by a judging panel composed of professionals from industry associations, industry alliances, university, consulting firms and media partners who will discuss and evaluate the nominees, and through deliberation and voting, produce the final list of annual awardees, which will be announced and promoted through event platforms and media to the industry and society.

SSCL InnoPioneers Awards 2025 Categories:

  • Sustainable Manufacturing Excellence Award
  • Smart Manufacturing Excellence Award
  • Smart Logistics Excellence Award
  • Smart Ecommerce Solutions Excellence Award
  • Smart Supply Chain solutions Excellence Award
  • Sustainable supply Chain Solutions Excellence Award
  • Resilience Logistics Service Provider Excellence Award
  • Resilience Security Service Provider Excellence Award
  • Supply Chain Influencer Award
  • Future Leader/Rising Star
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Other titles to be announced

SSCL Asia 2025 cover Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, India and etc, which has been a pivotal platform for industry leaders and experts must attend every year in the APAC region.

Through a comprehensive program of expert-led sessions, interactive forums, live exhibition and strategic networking opportunities, SSCL Asia 2025 aims to empower participants with actionable insights and practical tools to navigate this transformative era.

Register and learn more about the event at www.szwgroup.com/smart-supply-chain-and-logistics-innovation-asia/index.html

Contact: Steven SONGrjs@szwgroup.com
Whatsapp (Wechat): +86 15900847496

Upcoming Event:

SSCL China EXPO 2025 — 8th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Expo China and 16th Shanghai International Logistics Festival

  • Date& Location: May 15-16, 2025, Shanghai, China
  • Scale: 10,000+ attendees, 300+ speakers, 150+ exhibitors, 100+ industry media partners
  • Format: SSCL Strategic Summit+SSCL LIVE Exhibition+ SSCL InnoPioneers Awards + SSCL National Supply Chain Management Innovation Elite Challenge
  • Industries: Manufacturing / Retail & FMCG / Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices / Automotive Parts / Chemical Hazardous Materials / Food and Beverage / New Energy Lithium Batteries

About SSCL Innovation (Smart Supply Chain & Logistics Innovation)

An independent brand of SZ&W Group. Through our in-depth market research, diversified high-level events and huge customer database, we are aiming to connect China’s and global Supply Chain and Logistics Practitioners and innovators to create the biggest Supply Chain & Logistics innovator community in the whole APAC region. SSCL helps decision makers cross industries to keep pace with the ever-changing industry trends and lead the industry developments with Conferences, Exhibition, Trainings, Workshops, Salons, 1-on-1 Meetings, Awards, Reports, News, and etc.

SZ&W Group

Established in 2008, SZ&W Group become a leading business intelligence and event integrated services provider in Asia, dedicating to spreading industry knowledge and business information worldwide, and building platform for the exchanges and cooperation between business decision makers. The company’s headquarters is based in Shanghai and Los Angeles.

With SZ&W Research, SZ&W Event, SZ&W Event Management, SZ&W Community, and other well-known market research and event brands, SZ&W Group stretches its businesses beyond China and Asia across the emerging economies in Middle East, Europe, Africa, South America, as well as some other regions, related industries such as Energy, Infrastructure, Utility, Retail, Finance, Automobile, Supply Chain&logistics, Food&Beverage, Legal&Compliance, Hi-Tech and etc. As the forerunner of business media and commercial activity organizer in Asia, SZ&W Group leads the industry forward.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ai-revolutionizing-the-supply-chain-procurement-and-logistics-sector-4th-sscl-asia-convention-and-exhibition-2025-launches-in-sep-24-25-2025-singapore-302346811.html

SOURCE SSCL Innovation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.