AI revolutionizing the supply chain, procurement and logistics sector, 4th SSCL Asia Convention and Exhibition 2025 launches in Sep 24-25, 2025 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 4th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Asia Convention & Exhibition 2025 (SSCL Asia 2025) is one of the largest and most influential supply chain, procurement and logistics innovation event in the APAC region organized by SSCL Innovation of SZ&W Group. The event is scheduled to take place on 24-25 September 2025 at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore, co-located with SSCL Asia Awards 2025.

SSCL China 2025 SSCL Asia 2025 SSCL Indonesia 2025 SSCL Thailand 2025 SSCL Vietnam 2025 Date Location 15-16 May Shanghai, China 24-25 Sep Singapore 23-24 Oct Jakarta 20-21 Nov Bangkok 11-12 Dec Hochiminh City Attendees 10000+ 3000+ 500+ 800+ 600+

The 2025 edition of this event is set to be bigger and better than ever before with expected 3000+ senior attendees from manufacturers & retailers, 3PLs, technology and solution providers, industry associations, universities and other stakeholders to join. SSCL Asia 2025 has a larger event floor (4500+sqm) with 80+ exhibitors from all over the world to demonstrate the cutting-edge technologies and solutions and enhance brand visibility and prestige.

The two-day event will bring together industry leaders including Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 such as Schneider Electric, Colgate-Palmolive, P&G, Lenovo, Pfizer, DIAGEO, innovators to address critical topics such as supply chain strategy in BANI era, green & sustainable supply chain, digital procurement, AI-driven supply chain, smart logistics & warehousing, multimodal transport & cross border transportation, cold chain with industries focused such like manufacturing, retail & E-commerce, electric vehicle, energy & chemical, pharmaceutical, including participation in the SSCL Strategic Summit, SSCL Gold Chain Awards, SSCL Live Exhibition and networking programs.

Keynote Theater 1 Keynote Theater 2 Keynote Theater 3 Keynote Theater 4 Day 1 (23 Sep) Leading the Future:

Unlocking the Potential

of Supply Chain

Ecosystem Digital Procurement Smart Logistics &

Warehousing Multimodal

Transport&Cross

Border Transportation AI-Driven Supply

Chain Day 2 (24 Sep) Smart manufacturing

Supply Chain Retail & E-commerce

Supply Chain Electric Vehicle

Supply Chain Cold Chain Chemical Supply

Chain Smart Pharmaceutical

Supply Chain

Part of our World-class speakers from Gartner Global Supply Chain Top 25 at SSCL Global Series:

Andy Yu , SVP Global Supply Chain, International, Schneider Electric

, SVP Global Supply Chain, International, Schneider Electric Jim Shi , Vice President of Supply Chain McDonald’s China

, Vice President of Supply Chain McDonald’s Ashish Bansal , Senior Director – Global Sourcing, Asia Pacific , Colgate-Palmolive

, Senior Director – Global Sourcing, , Colgate-Palmolive Swathi Varun, Supply Chain Director, Southeast Asia , Diageo

, Diageo Srinivas Sasubilli, Global Logistics Planning Leader, Pfizer

Navin Salian, Director APJ fulfillment & Logistics, Global Origin Fulfillment, Microsoft

Gareth Davies , Head of Global Logistics, Lenovo

, Head of Global Logistics, Lenovo Nilesh Y. Jadhav , Head, Energy Performance & Sustainability, Smart Infrastructure-RSS, APAC, Siemens

, Head, Energy Performance & Sustainability, Smart Infrastructure-RSS, APAC, Siemens ……

In addition, 3PLs leaders from global and local market such as DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Ceva logistics, Singapore Post, JNE Express and etc will also be invited to present and provide their insights on the latest technological advancements and best practices with customer-centric in the logistics sector.

SSCL Asia 2025 specially set “SSCL InnoPioneers Awards” that is designed to encourage technology innovation and business innovation potential of manufacturer & retailer, global logistic service provider (LSP), supply chain solution provider (SCP) for technological and business innovation.

The award winners will be selected by a judging panel composed of professionals from industry associations, industry alliances, university, consulting firms and media partners who will discuss and evaluate the nominees, and through deliberation and voting, produce the final list of annual awardees, which will be announced and promoted through event platforms and media to the industry and society.

SSCL InnoPioneers Awards 2025 Categories:

Sustainable Manufacturing Excellence Award

Smart Manufacturing Excellence Award

Smart Logistics Excellence Award

Smart Ecommerce Solutions Excellence Award

Smart Supply Chain solutions Excellence Award

Sustainable supply Chain Solutions Excellence Award

Resilience Logistics Service Provider Excellence Award

Resilience Security Service Provider Excellence Award

Supply Chain Influencer Award

Future Leader/Rising Star

Lifetime Achievement Award

Other titles to be announced

SSCL Asia 2025 cover Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, India and etc, which has been a pivotal platform for industry leaders and experts must attend every year in the APAC region.

Through a comprehensive program of expert-led sessions, interactive forums, live exhibition and strategic networking opportunities, SSCL Asia 2025 aims to empower participants with actionable insights and practical tools to navigate this transformative era.

Register and learn more about the event at www.szwgroup.com/smart-supply-chain-and-logistics-innovation-asia/index.html

Contact: Steven SONG, rjs@szwgroup.com

Whatsapp (Wechat): +86 15900847496

Upcoming Event:

SSCL China EXPO 2025 — 8th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Expo China and 16th Shanghai International Logistics Festival

Date& Location: May 15-16, 2025 , Shanghai, China

, Scale: 10,000+ attendees, 300+ speakers, 150+ exhibitors, 100+ industry media partners

Format: SSCL Strategic Summit+SSCL LIVE Exhibition+ SSCL InnoPioneers Awards + SSCL National Supply Chain Management Innovation Elite Challenge

Industries: Manufacturing / Retail & FMCG / Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices / Automotive Parts / Chemical Hazardous Materials / Food and Beverage / New Energy Lithium Batteries

About SSCL Innovation (Smart Supply Chain & Logistics Innovation)

An independent brand of SZ&W Group. Through our in-depth market research, diversified high-level events and huge customer database, we are aiming to connect China’s and global Supply Chain and Logistics Practitioners and innovators to create the biggest Supply Chain & Logistics innovator community in the whole APAC region. SSCL helps decision makers cross industries to keep pace with the ever-changing industry trends and lead the industry developments with Conferences, Exhibition, Trainings, Workshops, Salons, 1-on-1 Meetings, Awards, Reports, News, and etc.

SZ&W Group

Established in 2008, SZ&W Group become a leading business intelligence and event integrated services provider in Asia, dedicating to spreading industry knowledge and business information worldwide, and building platform for the exchanges and cooperation between business decision makers. The company’s headquarters is based in Shanghai and Los Angeles.

With SZ&W Research, SZ&W Event, SZ&W Event Management, SZ&W Community, and other well-known market research and event brands, SZ&W Group stretches its businesses beyond China and Asia across the emerging economies in Middle East, Europe, Africa, South America, as well as some other regions, related industries such as Energy, Infrastructure, Utility, Retail, Finance, Automobile, Supply Chain&logistics, Food&Beverage, Legal&Compliance, Hi-Tech and etc. As the forerunner of business media and commercial activity organizer in Asia, SZ&W Group leads the industry forward.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ai-revolutionizing-the-supply-chain-procurement-and-logistics-sector-4th-sscl-asia-convention-and-exhibition-2025-launches-in-sep-24-25-2025-singapore-302346811.html

SOURCE SSCL Innovation