MANTRA and DAMAC Group Revolutionize Tokenized Real-World Assets with US$1 Billion Deal

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MANTRA , a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) has signed a US$1 billion agreement with DAMAC Group , a prominent investment conglomerate, renowned for its diversified portfolio that spans across key sectors such as real estate development, hospitality, data centres, and more, to tokenize assets in the Middle East.

The collaboration between MANTRA and the DAMAC Group will enable token-based financing for a diverse range of assets within the group’s extensive portfolio of companies, with a minimum value of US$1 billion.

The DAMAC Group assets will be available in early 2025, exclusively on MANTRA Chain, marking a bold step in leveraging blockchain technology to bring greater transparency, security, and accessibility to DAMAC Group’s wide-ranging assets. This milestone partnership is yet another step in MANTRA’s vision to become the preferred ledger of record for real-world assets.

“This partnership with DAMAC Group is an endorsement for the RWA industry. We’re thrilled to partner with such a prestigious group of leaders that share our ambitions and see the incredible opportunities of bringing traditional financing opportunities onchain,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC, said, “DAMAC is always exploring new technologies to enhance our product offerings. Partnering with MANTRA is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking solutions. Tokenizing our assets will provide investors with a secure, transparent, and convenient way to access a wide range of investment opportunities.”

The MANTRA and DAMAC Group partnership follows the recent announcement of MANTRA Chain’s Mainnet launch, which went live in October, representing a significant milestone in the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology.

About MANTRA:

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced tech modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

About DAMAC Group:

The DAMAC Group is the multi-billion-dollar business conglomerate of UAE based Hussain Sajwani. The Group’s investments are divided into seven core areas; real estate, capital markets, hotels & resorts, manufacturing, catering, high-end fashion and data centres.

Some of the Group’s most notable activities include DAMAC Properties, one of the region’s largest property developers, the acquisition of the Italian fashion house, Roberto Cavalli and luxury Swiss jewellery brand de GRISOGONO, the 50-storey development DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London and a luxury resort in the Maldives.

In a bid to disrupt the global data centre landscape, the Group recently announced plans to build data centres through its digital infrastructure company, EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC, across different global locations.

Today, the Group’s global footprint extends across North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. With its vision firmly set on growth and expansion, the Group continues in its quest for diversification and business excellence.

Visit us at www.damacgroup.com

