  contract

Hyundai Motor Group Partners with NVIDIA to Accelerate Development of AI Solutions for Future Mobility

PRNewswire January 10, 2025
  • Hyundai Motor Group is driving AI-powered innovation with the goal of applying intelligence across its core mobility solutions
  • The companies will collaborate in diverse areas, including adopting accelerated computing, generative AI, and industrial digitalization technologies, across the Hyundai Motor Group’s business value chain

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of advanced AI technologies to drive the future of mobility.

(from left) Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group and Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA

In the AI era, Hyundai Motor Group is driving innovation through strategic AI integration, positioning itself at the forefront of smart mobility solutions. The Group operates a variety of AI initiatives and through this partnership aims to further enhance the application of intelligence to its core mobility products, such as software-defined vehicles and robotics, and across its business operations.

“Hyundai Motor Group is exploring innovative approaches with AI technologies in various fields such as robotics, autonomous driving, and smart factory,” said Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group. “This partnership is set to accelerate our progress, positioning the Group as a frontrunner in driving AI-empowered mobility innovation.”

As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor Group will harness NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI Enterprise software to help manage the massive amounts of data required to safely develop and train its AI models for various applications.

The Group will also utilize the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to develop physical AI and digital twin applications to simulate its factories, helping improve manufacturing efficiencies and quality, and streamline costs. In addition, the Group will use the NVIDIA Isaac robot development platform to develop and safely deploy AI robots.

Both parties will also work closely to create virtual simulation environments for safe and reliable autonomous driving technology and robotics systems.

“Accelerated computing, generative AI, and Omniverse are unlocking a new era of mobility,” said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. “This partnership will drive the creation of safer, more intelligent vehicles, supercharge manufacturing with greater efficiency and quality, and deploy cutting-edge robotics to help build a smarter, more connected digital workplace.”

Starting with these initiatives, the partnership aims to drive the development of groundbreaking innovations going forward, with more to be announced at a later date.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at:

http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Media Center.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594789/PRESS_RELEASE__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Partners_with_NVIDIA_to_Accelerate_Development_of_AI_Solutions_fo.pdf

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group





