Introducing the Future of Pool Maintenance: Aiper Launches Scuba X1 Pro at CES in Las Vegas, an all-in-one robotic pool cleaner that is set to revolutionise pool cleaning with cutting-edge technology

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper, the global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovations: the Scuba X1, Scuba X1 Pro, Scuba X1 Pro Max, and the Surfer S2 robotic skimmer. All products will be available in Australia from March 2025.

Building on the success of its Scuba Series, Aiper unveiled the Scuba X1 and Scuba X1 Pro at IFA 2024. The Scuba X1 Pro Max debuted and officially launched at CES 2025, showcasing advanced features designed to deliver effortless pool maintenance.

Scuba X Series Highlights

RRP: $1,999

Four Cleaning Modes: A reliable pool cleaning experience every time with four cleaning modes – floor, wall, waterline and floor + wall + waterline.

A reliable pool cleaning experience every time with four cleaning modes – floor, wall, waterline and floor + wall + waterline. Tech at your fingertips : The Scuba X1 uses OmniSense™ technology to predict obstacles, prevent collisions and protect pools and also leverages Aiper’s WavePath™ Navigation 3.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness.

: The Scuba X1 uses OmniSense™ technology to predict obstacles, prevent collisions and protect pools and also leverages Aiper’s WavePath™ Navigation 3.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness. Suitable for pools up to 2100 sq ft.

RRP: $2,399

Effortless Deep Cleaning: Quad-roller brushes and powerful suction ensure thorough cleaning of walls, floors, and waterlines.

Quad-roller brushes and powerful suction ensure thorough cleaning of walls, floors, and waterlines. Smart Adaptive Cleaning: OmniSense+™ technology optimises cleaning based on pool debris levels. The cleaner also leverages Aiper’s FlexiPath™ 1.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness.

OmniSense+™ technology optimises cleaning based on pool debris levels. The cleaner also leverages Aiper’s FlexiPath™ 1.0 technology to maintain the correct cleaning path at various angles of movement, enhancing cleaning coverage and maximizing cleanliness. Cordless Convenience: A true cordless design offers up to 3 hours of runtime for hassle-free operation.

RRP: $3,799

Intelligent all-in-one robot : It is an all-in-one cleaning solution that expertly cleans a pool’s surface, walls, floor, and waterline, delivering professional-grade results with ease. Its Nine motors deliver 8,500 GPH suction to tackle even ultra-fine debris.

: It is an all-in-one cleaning solution that expertly cleans a pool’s surface, walls, floor, and waterline, delivering professional-grade results with ease. Its Nine motors deliver 8,500 GPH suction to tackle even ultra-fine debris. Enhanced Path Planning: Featuring OmniSense+™ 2.0, an advanced pool mapping system with 40 sensors for 360° comprehensive pool scanning for all pool types alongside the FlexiPath™ 2.0 system to provide precise adaptive path planning for unmatched cleaning power.

Featuring OmniSense+™ 2.0, an advanced pool mapping system with 40 sensors for 360° comprehensive pool scanning for all pool types alongside the FlexiPath™ 2.0 system to provide precise adaptive path planning for unmatched cleaning power. Advanced Monitoring: HydroComm Pro offers underwater communication and real-time water quality data including metrics such as pH, temperature and pool maintenance recommendations and connectivity via the Aiper app.

HydroComm Pro offers underwater communication and real-time water quality data including metrics such as pH, temperature and pool maintenance recommendations and connectivity via the Aiper app. Extended Runtime: Operates for up to 10 hours when operating on the surface, ideal for large pools up to 3,230 sq. ft.

Operates for up to 10 hours when operating on the surface, ideal for large pools up to 3,230 sq. ft. Exclusive, Limited-Time Bonus: Includes a complimentary caddy for added convenience.

Aiper CEO Richard Wang said, “At Aiper, we aim to simplify outdoor maintenance for homeowners. The Scuba Series, and especially the Scuba X1 Pro Max, embodies this vision, combining advanced technology with user-friendly designs to revolutionise pool cleaning.”

Surfer S2: Next-Gen Pool Skimmer

The Surfer S2 robotic skimmer collects debris from the water surface, navigating obstacles like stairs and ledges with ease. With new optical sensors and leak-proof debris storage, it ensures an immaculate pool surface.The RRP is $749.

