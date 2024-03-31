AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DXC partners with Ferrari to develop the driver HMI for next-gen vehicles

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

DXC software powers the infotainment system of the F80 – Ferrari’s new supercar

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DXC (NYSE: DXC) has announced an agreement with Ferrari to extend their partnership to develop the next generations of Ferrari’s in-vehicle infotainment systems enabling drivers to be closer to the high-performance functionality of Ferrari vehicles.

With its extensive experience in the automotive industry, DXC will help ensure that Ferrari infotainment systems are engineered to provide a superior automotive experience for Ferrari owners while having the agility to stay ahead of the market.

“DXC is a market-leading innovator in the automotive industry, enabling us to accelerate the development of our software platform and its components as well as state-of-the-art functionalities and usability,” stated Ernesto Lasalandra, Chief Research and Development Officer, Ferrari.

As a part of its journey with Ferrari, in 2021 DXC started reengineering the Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems for current and next-generation models.

In a recent project, DXC developed the software for the F80, Ferrari’s new supercar which was launched in October 2024 and is suitable for both road and track. Thanks to DXC’s bespoke software, the F80’s multiple displays deliver a seamless, high-speed, performance-oriented experience for the driver and, thanks to the additional optional screen, the passenger. The F80’s ‘digital cockpit’ system offers functionality for public road use and transforms into a racing display when on the track. It provides real-time performance data (including speed, G-force, revs, and tire pressure) and immersive visuals that create a unique and thrilling racing experience for the user.

“DXC brings its deep experience in the automotive sector  to our partnership with Ferrari, one of the most prestigious carmakers in the world,” said Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice-President Automotive & Manufacturing, DXC. “The cutting-edge software innovations we develop today will help transform the driver experience for decades to come.”

For more information, please visit https://dxc.com/us/en/scuderia-ferrari.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Angelena Abate, Media Relations, angelena.abate@dxc.com; Roger Sachs, CFA, VP of Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, roger.sachs@dxc.com

 

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

