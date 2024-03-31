DXC partners with Ferrari to develop the driver HMI for next-gen vehicles

DXC software powers the infotainment system of the F80 – Ferrari’s new supercar

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DXC (NYSE: DXC) has announced an agreement with Ferrari to extend their partnership to develop the next generations of Ferrari’s in-vehicle infotainment systems enabling drivers to be closer to the high-performance functionality of Ferrari vehicles.

With its extensive experience in the automotive industry, DXC will help ensure that Ferrari infotainment systems are engineered to provide a superior automotive experience for Ferrari owners while having the agility to stay ahead of the market.

“DXC is a market-leading innovator in the automotive industry, enabling us to accelerate the development of our software platform and its components as well as state-of-the-art functionalities and usability,” stated Ernesto Lasalandra, Chief Research and Development Officer, Ferrari.

As a part of its journey with Ferrari, in 2021 DXC started reengineering the Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems for current and next-generation models.

In a recent project, DXC developed the software for the F80, Ferrari’s new supercar which was launched in October 2024 and is suitable for both road and track. Thanks to DXC’s bespoke software, the F80’s multiple displays deliver a seamless, high-speed, performance-oriented experience for the driver and, thanks to the additional optional screen, the passenger. The F80’s ‘digital cockpit’ system offers functionality for public road use and transforms into a racing display when on the track. It provides real-time performance data (including speed, G-force, revs, and tire pressure) and immersive visuals that create a unique and thrilling racing experience for the user.

“DXC brings its deep experience in the automotive sector to our partnership with Ferrari, one of the most prestigious carmakers in the world,” said Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice-President Automotive & Manufacturing, DXC. “The cutting-edge software innovations we develop today will help transform the driver experience for decades to come.”

