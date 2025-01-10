AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Saudi Arabia Assumes Leadership of Global Coral Reef Conservation as ICRI Secretariat Commences

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

Driving Global Action to Protect Coral Reef with Innovative Financing, AI Monitoring, and Collaboration

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saudi Arabia has officially assumed the Secretariat of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) for its 14th term, marking a significant milestone in global coral reef conservation. ICRI represents 102 members including 45 countries that are custodians of 75% of the world’s coral reefs.

Dr. Khaled Asfahani (right), CEO of the General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS), and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem (left), Chief Conservation & Strategy Officer, during the virtual handover ceremony marking Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) Secretariat for its 14th term. This historic milestone highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in global coral reef conservation efforts.

The Kingdom’s leadership for this three-year term was confirmed by ICRI members during the 38th General Meeting in September 2024, succeeding the United States. Saudi Arabia will lead this historic role through the General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS). The virtual handover ceremony featured distinguished attendees, including Ambassador Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean, along with representatives from IUCN, UN Environment Program, NOAA, the U.S. Department of State and other distinguished entities.

Coral reefs, which sustain 25% of the world’s marine biodiversity, contribute an estimated US$9.9 trillion annually in goods and services, highlighting their immense ecological and economic value.

ICRI members are working under Saudi Arabia’s leadership to develop the 2025–2027 Action Plan. The plan aims to expand membership to include 90% of the world’s coral reefs, integrating resilient reef management into global policies and enhancing national biodiversity strategies. Key priorities include boosting the blue economy, advancing reef monitoring with innovative technologies, and utilizing insights from the upcoming “Status of Coral Reefs of the World: 2025” report. Other notable initiatives include the launch of ICRI’s Youth Strategy, strengthening collaboration in the Red Sea, South Asia and East Africa regions, and raising global awareness through major events such as the UN Ocean Conference.

This milestone underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental stewardship, aligning with Vision 2030’s ambitious sustainability goals and economic diversification strategy. It also complements the recently launched National Strategy for Red Sea Sustainability, announced by H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which reinforces the Kingdom’s dedication to conserving the Red Sea’s unique marine ecosystems and creating a sustainable blue economy.

Dr. Khaled Asfahani, CEO of SHAMS and Chair of ICRI, emphasized the significance of this role: “Saudi Arabia’s role as ICRI Secretariat underscores our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future for coral reefs worldwide. We are deeply grateful to ICRI members for their trust and recognition in selecting Saudi Arabia to lead this critical global initiative. Through this leadership, we aim to set new benchmarks in coral reef conservation, leveraging science, innovation, and collaboration to drive both national and international initiatives. Our goal is to protect these vital ecosystems, ensuring their resilience for future generations while maintaining their invaluable contributions to the global economy.”

About SHAMS 

The General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS) is the governmental body mandated to regulate, oversee, and ensure the sustainable management of Saudi Arabia’s exceptional and one of the world’s most resilient coral reefs and sea turtle ecosystems in the Red Sea. Empowered by its mandate, SHAMS leads groundbreaking research, implements large-scale restoration projects, and develops sustainable management frameworks to safeguard these critical ecosystems.

For more visit: http://shams.gov.sa

About ICRI 

The International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) is a global partnership between Nations and organisations that strives to preserve coral reefs and related ecosystems around the world.  The Initiative was founded in 1994 and has since grown to a network of 102 members, including 45 countries who represent over 75% of the world’s coral reefs.

For more visit: www.icriforum.org

SHAMS Logo

 

ICRI Logo

SOURCE General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.