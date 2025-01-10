AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Ultima Markets Wins “Best APAC CFD Broker 2024” Award, Setting New Standards in the Trading Industry

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ultima Markets celebrated a landmark evening for the financial trading industry as the Traders Fair concluded in grand style. This globally recognised event brought traders, investors, and experts to celebrate excellence together. Ultima Markets has been honoured with the “Best APAC CFD Broker 2024” award, a testament to its leadership in delivering innovative trading solutions, exceptional customer service, and diverse product offering.

Ultima Markets captivated the crowd at its interactive booth, spotlighting its state-of-the-art trading platform and extensive portfolio of financial products. Visitors were drawn by the engaging exhibits and the buzz of the Bitcoin Valuation Challenge—a unique opportunity for attendees to showcase their market expertise in a lively and competitive setting. Winners celebrated with exclusive Ultima Markets merchandise, leaving a lasting impression of the company’s innovative and client-focused spirit.

Reflecting on the recognition, Jack Li, Regional Business Director at Ultima Markets, stated: “This award is more than an accolade; it reflects our dedication to empowering traders through cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service. Engaging directly with our clients, creating enjoyable experiences, and building lasting connections are the driving forces behind our pursuit of excellence.”

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Ultima Markets remains steadfast in its mission to lead the industry. The company continues to redefine trading excellence by delivering personalised strategies and introducing innovative tools that open new frontiers in trading, ensuring clients achieve their financial aspirations with confidence.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a fully licensed broker and a multi-asset trading platform offering access to 250+ CFD financial instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares. We guarantee tight spreads and fast execution. We have now served clients from 172 countries and regions with our trustworthy services and well-built trading systems.

Ultima Markets has achieved remarkable recognition in 2024, winning prestigious awards such as the Best Affiliates Brokerage, Best Fund Safety in Global Forex Awards, and the Best APAC CFD broker in Traders Fair 2024 Hong Kong. As the first CFD broker to join the United Nations Global Compact, Ultima Markets underscores its commitment to sustainability and the missions to advance ethical financial services and contribute to a sustainable future.
To learn more about Ultima Markets, please visit our website, Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Ultima Markets Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.