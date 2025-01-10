AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MEX Completes Brazil’s First PV International Green Energy Certificate Transaction Supported by AntChain

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

MACAU, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Macao International Carbon Exchange (MEX) today announced the successful completion of the first household solar International Green Certificate (I-REC) transaction in Portuguese-speaking countries, following its earlier achievement of executing the first carbon asset transaction among these countries.

The household solar I-REC was developed based on a household solar power station project in Paraná, Brazil, operated under Solarman, a provider of sustainable energy solutions and services. The certificate was registered by REDEX and issued through the Green Certificate Company. The Green Certificate Company is a central issuer of I-REC (E) recognized by the ITRACK Foundation.

The project leverages AntChain’s blockchain and IoT technologies to integrate small-scale, distributed household solar systems. These technologies ensure data authenticity and traceability, as well as real-time data collection and transmission, significantly enhancing the system’s efficiency and reliability.

About Macao International Carbon Emission Exchange

The Macao International Carbon Emission Exchange (“MEX”) aims to connect global climate-related products and opportunities through leading information technology and product standards, providing innovative solutions for China to integrate with international environmental product markets. Leveraging Macao’s advantage in connecting Portuguese-speaking countries, the MEX serves as a bridge for international climate cooperation. It offers services for selecting, trading, custody, delivery, and offsetting environmental products such as carbon credits and green energy certificates that meet sustainable development performance. The MEX connects domestic and international green industries, creating a seamless cross-border trading channel for green assets, precisely matching global high-quality green assets with market demand. Additionally, the MEX leverages blockchain and AI technologies to ensure standardized and transparent management of green products while offering users an efficient transaction experience and a high-quality net-zero solution.

Media Inquiries
Wang Fei
Macao International Carbon Emission Exchange
wf@maceex.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mex-completes-brazils-first-pv-international-green-energy-certificate-transaction-supported-by-antchain-302347827.html

SOURCE Macao International Carbon Emission Exchange; AntChain

