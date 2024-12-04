AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vietnam’s Youth Rally Behind Blockchain: KuCoin Reveals Groundbreaking Insights at VTIS 2024

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to share the findings from its second edition of the KuCoin Campus Survey, conducted during the Vietnam Technology & Investment Summit (VTIS) 2024. With 926 participants surveyed from December 3rd to December 4th, 2024, the results underscore the vibrant interest in blockchain technologies among Vietnam’s youth, reinforcing KuCoin’s commitment to nurturing this vital market.

The survey, a key initiative under KuCoin Campus, highlights a strong, positive sentiment towards cryptocurrencies, with 92% of participants optimistic about the future of digital assets. Remarkably, 82% of respondents are considering blockchain-related careers, signaling a burgeoning talent pool eager for development and opportunities within the industry.

Vietnam’s strategic importance to both KuCoin and the broader crypto community is evident as 68% of participants expressed a “very high interest” in blockchain, making it a critical hub for crypto innovations and community engagement. Additionally, 73% of respondents currently hold cryptocurrencies, demonstrating a mature market ready for further expansion and adoption.

The survey also uncovered a significant inclination towards diverse blockchain roles, with data analysis (24%), marketing (22%), and business development (21%) being the most coveted. These insights are invaluable as they highlight the areas of highest potential and interest among the future workforce.

Vietnam has been and will continue to be a key market for us,” said Alicia Kao, the Managing Director of KuCoin. “As the People’s Exchange, we are committed to empowering and equipping this new generation with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.”

View the full report here (EN version, VN Version), or visit KuCoin’s official website for further information.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” by Forbes and has been recognized among the “Top 50 Global Unicorns” by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vietnams-youth-rally-behind-blockchain-kucoin-reveals-groundbreaking-insights-at-vtis-2024-302347808.html

SOURCE KuCoin

