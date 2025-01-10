AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trina Storage Retains Top Rank in BloombergNEF’s 2024 Global Storage Providers and Integrators Bankability Survey

PRNewswire January 10, 2025

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Trina Storage has once again secured a top spot in BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) Energy Storage System Cost Survey 2024, acknowledged for its cutting-edge products, technological innovation, integrated capability, and financial stability. Trina Storage’s continued presence on this prestigious list over the years highlights its comprehensive strength and competitive market position. This achievement lays a strong foundation for the company’s global expansion and reinforces its leadership in the industry.

As the most trusted third-party research provider in the global new energy sector, BNEF’s reports are crucial references for financial institutions when making commercial credit decisions. Trina Storage’s consistent ranking in the top tier reflects its strong market position and the high confidence the capital market has in its system integration solutions and their bankability.

As a global leader in energy storage products and system solutions, Trina Storage continues to enhance its comprehensive system integration capabilities, spanning from battery cells to AC solution. The company has also established a mature global sales network and implemented a robust quality management system covering the entire process—from R&D and supplier management to production and after-sales service. Notably, Trina Storage delivers customized energy storage solutions tailored to regional needs, including grid-forming, grid ancillary services, high-temperature resistance, and long cycle life.

As of the third quarter of 2024, Trina Storage’s global footprint is evident, with over 7.5 GWh of battery cabinets and systems shipped to six major markets worldwide. From North America to Europe, its global delivery network spans all continents, demonstrating Trina Storage’s robust international capabilities and growing influence in the energy storage industry.

This year, Trina Storage has secured its spot on the BNEF Tier 1 list for four consecutive quarters. The company was also recently recognized on S&P Global’s 2024 Top 10 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Integrators list, achieving leading positions in the Chinese, UK, and Australian markets. This continued recognition underscores Trina Storage’s strong competitive edge on the global stage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trina-storage-retains-top-rank-in-bloombergnefs-2024-global-storage-providers-and-integrators-bankability-survey-302347822.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.

